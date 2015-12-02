 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

The Simple Art of Spoon Carving

Windsor chairmaker Peter Galbert blows off steam by picking up a carving knife and whittling spoons.

By Peter Galbert #252–Jan/Feb 2016 Issue

Jonathan Binzen, Brian McAward, and Cari Delahanty

See how he creates his elegantly simple designs from start to finish in this video.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-1150040 September 16th

    I haven't made spoons for twenty years but this inspires me to start again. I like the use of Sloyd knife, hatchet and hook knife. I used a band saw chisels, wood rasps and scrapers but I like your method with less dust and close contact with the piece. I no longer have a shave horse which I used for chair spindles. It looks like you built yours, do you have a pattern?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Peen your tenons for easier assembly and a locked joint

Compressing tenons with a hammer and vise makes assembly easier and prevents the mortise from scraping off all the glue during assembly, which can starve the joint. I learned this…

Featured Projects & Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Carving

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial