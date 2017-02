Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Ron Layport turns and carves his delicate vessels direct from the log. In the case of this butterfly piece, he started with a 55-lb. chunk of tree and ended up with a delicate design that celebrates summer afternoons in childhood and weighs less than 2 lb.