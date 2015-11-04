Get inspired by guitar maker Dan Krugman

Bryan Coppede

As much as I love learning techniques for making furniture, I find it nice to step back now and then and read or watch something that inspires me. This short profile of guitar maker Dan Krugman (DDK Guitars) oozes inspiration. Dan’s guitars are beautiful and cool, but what I really like is his explanation of why he makes guitars. His passion comes through, and what he says resonates with me as a maker of custom furniture. Give the video a look and see if you don’t find yourself shaking your head in agreement with Dan–and wanting to get out in the shop to make something.

The video was shot and produced by Bryan Coppede. Check out his website.