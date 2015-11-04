 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Get inspired by guitar maker Dan Krugman

By Matthew Kenney Nov 04, 2015

DDK Guitars from Bryan Coppede on Vimeo.

Bryan Coppede

As much as I love learning techniques for making furniture, I find it nice to step back now and then and read or watch something that inspires me. This short profile of guitar maker Dan Krugman (DDK Guitars) oozes inspiration. Dan’s guitars are beautiful and cool, but what I really like is his explanation of why he makes guitars. His passion comes through, and what he says resonates with me as a maker of custom furniture. Give the video a look and see if you don’t find yourself shaking your head in agreement with Dan–and wanting to get out in the shop to make something.

The video was shot and produced by Bryan Coppede. Check out his website.

Article Comments

  1. User avater matthewtweedie March 3rd

    I love guitars

  2. User avater Teresarusso November 3rd

    Love your work

  3. User avater davidrayan June 24th

    He is such a inspiration for me.

  4. User avater Whiteparker June 21st

    lovely

  5. User avater MacGarnett June 19th

    Thank you so much for sharing

  6. User avater DorisNorris June 13th

    Ultimate

  7. User avater OliviaGibbes June 1st

    very inspiring

  8. User avater MichelleRodrigue May 15th

    he is such a inspiring man

  9. User avater GeorgeHarris April 25th

    Superb work

  10. User avater Ashtonjames April 6th

    Good work.

  11. User avater dennysmudge March 17th

    great video. Really very inspiring.

  12. User avater dennysmudge March 17th

