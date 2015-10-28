 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Oct 28, 2015
Safety Glasses on Every Machine

I know I should always wear safety glasses while using power tools. But in the middle of a project it is easy to forget where I left them. If I'm in a hurry, I think, "It's just a quick job—I'll go without the glasses."   Finally I decided it was time to do better. I bought several self-adhesive hooks at the hardware store and applied them to all my power tools, placing them prominently near the power switch. I rounded up several pairs of safety glasses and hung one on each tool. Now I have no excuse for not wearing them.

Article Comments

  Brucemky June 3rd

    I disagree. Safety glasses should be stored in a specific place and you should put them on when you enter the shop if you plan to use a power tool. If they're comfortable enough you'll forget that you're wearing them.

