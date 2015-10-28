Safety Glasses on Every Machine

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

I know I should always wear safety glasses while using power tools. But in the middle of a project it is easy to forget where I left them. If I’m in a hurry, I think, “It’s just a quick job—I’ll go without the glasses.” Finally I decided it was time to do better. I bought several self-adhesive hooks at the hardware store and applied them to all my power tools, placing them prominently near the power switch. I rounded up several pairs of safety glasses and hung one on each tool. Now I have no excuse for not wearing them. Jim Richey Bill Wells, Olympia,, WA