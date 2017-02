Introduction: Ultimate Shaker Workbench

Also available on DVD In this video Workshop, staffers Matt Kenney and Mike Pekovich turn to the Shakers for guidance while building this workbench. Follow along from start to finish for tips on building a rock-solid post-and-beam base, adding drawers to a workbench and installing a twin-screw vise Michael Pekovich Middlebury, Connecticut Michael Pekovich is the art director for Fine Woodworking magazine. A long-time woodworker, Mike caught the hand tool bug when he came to… More about this Video Workshop