Episode 8: Sliding Dead Man and Final Finish
Videos in the Series
Introduction: Ultimate Shaker Workbench
October 28, 2015
Episode 1: In Search of the Perfect Workbench
October 28, 2015
Episode 2: Drawbored Mortise-and-Tenon Joinery
October 28, 2015
Episode 3: Beaded Panels
October 28, 2015
Episode 4: Milk Paint and Base Glue-Up
October 28, 2015
Episode 5: Benchtop and Vise
October 28, 2015
Episode 6: Web Frame Drawer Box
October 28, 2015
Episode 7: Dovetailed Drawers
October 28, 2015
Episode 8: Sliding Dead Man and Final Finish
October 28, 2015
Bought the plans!!! Going to start the build after the 100+ degree days are over. I intend to stretch mine out a little bit or just go with two stacks of drawers top to bottom so I can store longer planes in dedicated slots. Are twin screws that much better than a leg clamp? I am very torn on the hardware selection I'm faced with.
Outstanding design guys - and excellent video series.
I have the plans, and have seen the videos. I plan on taking some shortcuts using 1/2 inch birch plywood for the panels and drawers, and using a dovetail jig with router. I have white oak that has been brine-soaked, milled and air dried over 12 years. It is extremely hard and will make a great top. Thanks for sharing the design and construction. Worth