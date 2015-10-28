Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 5: Benchtop and Vise
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: Ultimate Shaker Workbench
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 1: In Search of the Perfect Workbench
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 2: Drawbored Mortise-and-Tenon Joinery
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 3: Beaded Panels
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 4: Milk Paint and Base Glue-Up
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 5: Benchtop and Vise
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 6: Web Frame Drawer Box
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 7: Dovetailed Drawers
October 28, 2015
-
Episode 8: Sliding Dead Man and Final Finish
October 28, 2015
Great series for what appears to be a very solid and useful workbench. What would be very helpful is an approximate cost at time of build. I realize the wood cost will vary but a cost at time of build can be easily converted to today's local cost. If the 8/4 Cherry was $4 BF then we can look and see what that is today. At my wood yard that would translate to $6.20 BF. Then I'd have an idea what my estimated cost would be to attempt this project.
I do love this bench design. And it's very well documented. Thanks guys!