 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Episode 5: Benchtop and Vise

By Fine Woodworking Editors Oct 28, 2015

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Ultimate Shaker Workbench

    October 28, 2015

    Mike and Matt explain how the bench is constructed, from the big base to the top, vise, and the milk-painted drawers.

  • Episode 1: In Search of the Perfect Workbench

    October 28, 2015

    Join the guys for a trip to the Hancock Shaker Village where they learn about the history on the benches used in the shops there, and discuss which features of…

  • Episode 2: Drawbored Mortise-and-Tenon Joinery

    October 28, 2015

    Mike tackles the mortises with the help of a hollow-chisel mortiser, while Matt demonstrates two ways to cut tenons—one for the short stretchers and another for the long ones. He…

  • Episode 3: Beaded Panels

    October 28, 2015

    There’s more to the base than big parts and strong joints. There’s also some great-looking panels. To make way for them, Mike uses a dado set to cut grooves in…

  • Episode 4: Milk Paint and Base Glue-Up

    October 28, 2015

    Before the guys glue up the base, Matt paints the panels with milk paint, a traditional Shaker finish, and Mike makes some pegs for the drawbore joints. After the paint…

  • Episode 5: Benchtop and Vise

    October 28, 2015

    The benchtop is 3 in. thick. Mike and Matt show how to glue it up so that you have little or no flattening to do afterward. After that, Matt installs…

  • Episode 6: Web Frame Drawer Box

    October 28, 2015

    The guys team up to make a drawer box that fits into the base. The joinery is stress-free, and so is the assembly.

  • Episode 7: Dovetailed Drawers

    October 28, 2015

    There are 10 drawers in the base, and all of them are dovetailed. To get through the work more quickly, Mike and Matt use through-dovetails at all four corners. A…

  • Episode 8: Sliding Dead Man and Final Finish

    October 28, 2015

    Mike and Matt complete the bench, adding a sliding deadman—a versatile jig for supporting workpieces—and a coat of Danish oil.

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

In this video Workshop, staffers Matt Kenney and Mike Pekovich turn to the Shakers for guidance while building this workbench. Follow along from start to finish for tips on building a rock-solid post-and-beam base, adding drawers to a workbench and installing a twin-screw vise Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken and Jeff Roos; Editing by: Cari Delahanty Purchase the Video Workshop on DVD. Purchase the Digital Plan. Purchase the Printed Plan. More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. sreilly24590 June 3rd

    Great series for what appears to be a very solid and useful workbench. What would be very helpful is an approximate cost at time of build. I realize the wood cost will vary but a cost at time of build can be easily converted to today's local cost. If the 8/4 Cherry was $4 BF then we can look and see what that is today. At my wood yard that would translate to $6.20 BF. Then I'd have an idea what my estimated cost would be to attempt this project.

    I do love this bench design. And it's very well documented. Thanks guys!

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl138-wp

STL 138: Tool flipping and riving knives

Plus, the guys debate working from plans vs. improvising, how much stock to leave when milling, all time favorite techniques, and some recent tool bombs

Featured Projects & Plans

011253024_hack-bedside-table

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial