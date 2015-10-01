 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
40th Anniversary Throwback Photos

Norm Abram: Carpenter Turned Furnituremaker

By Fine Woodworking Editors Oct 01, 2015
Article Image

In 1993 Fine Woodworking editors Jim Boesel and Alec Waters traveled to Boston to interview Norm Abram, host of TV’s seminal woodworking show, “The New Yankee Workshop” (newyankee.com). It was the first time Abram appeared in the magazine (issue #99).

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Jim-S June 9th

    I've been a subscriber to FWW since my first encounter with the NYW - Norm is the reason I aspired to work wood and sought to learn more about the craft from the magazine. I admire the respect paid on the podcasts by the STL hosts for Norm, and the restraint they have demonstrated in not commenting on any parts of Norm's techniques that may not achieve the same level of "fine" as the editors and contributors to FWW magazine. Even Matt has never snarked and never has expressed a bad notion regarding Norm. I can't say the same for some of the "content producers" podcasting and blogging out there - in fact it is disrespect for Norm's contribution to the state of woodworking today that is the reason I stopped listening to Wood Talk.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More 40th Anniversary Throwback Photos

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

stopblock-tom-wp

Clever stop block for crosscutting on the tablesaw

In this video, FWW editor Tom McKenna shows you a magnetic stop block that is placed against the fence making safe crosscuts faster and easier

Featured Projects & Plans

011260086

Carving Class

David Fisher carves bowls from green wood in a snug, unplugged shop in Pennsylvania. He takes as much pleasure in the process as he does in the finished pieces. The hand…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial