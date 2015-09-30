This plane required a lot of work. The stamped chipbreaker initially had very little contact and the back of the blade was convex, with a high spot in the middle. The frog was poorly machined and neither flat nor smooth. The sole needed the most work—I spent at least 30 minutes flattening it. After all of this work and a careful sharpening, the plane cut fairly well but excessive slop in the Baileystyle blade adjustments and overall poor machining hindered its performance. The frog was a rudimentary Bailey type that required blade removal for mouth adjustments.

