Editors Mailbox

52 Boxes, 52 Weeks: I’ve passed the half way point

By Matthew Kenney Sep 28, 2015
Box 25

It’s been more than a few months since I’ve put any of my boxes up on Fine Woodworking’s website, but that’s doesn’t mean I haven’t been making them. In fact, I just put box 29 up on my website last week. I’m more than half way to my goal of 52 boxes in 52 weeks–and I’m far less than 6 months into the deal. Here are a few of the boxes I’ve made since my last post. if you’d like to read about these or the other boxes I’ve made in greater detail, check out my blog.

Box 13

I made three versions of this box, using different woods and paint colors for each one. Because the sides angle in slightly, the miters at the corners are actually compound miters. Also, the top and bottom edge of the sides are beveled to match the inward slope. And the groove for the bottom must be cut at an angle, too. All these angled cuts (or routs, as was the case with the arced bottom edges) could have been very tough. Fortunatley, I figured out a way to do them all with a wedge. No math was involved and there were no complicated setups at the tablesaw an router table.

Box 16

Here’s another bandsaw box, similar to Box 9. That’s all I have to say about that.

This little box, made to hold business cards, was inpired by a box that Mike Pekovich made. The top is apple, and the bottom is maple that’s been painted with a custom color milk paint (I mixed it myself from powders I had on hand). I love the apple and green together.

Box 28

This sycamore and apple box is one of two that I made using the same general design (ends rabbeted and pinned between the front and back), but the two boxes look and feel quite different. The other is mahogany and some curly veneer. The sycamore and apple look great together, and the green is a nice match, too.

Article Comments

  1. User avater Johnychamp March 9th

    cool

  2. User avater Teresarusso November 3rd

    fabulous

  3. User avater davidrayan June 24th

    Like the structure

  4. User avater Whiteparker June 21st

    superb

  5. User avater MacGarnett June 19th

    this is awesome

  6. User avater DorisNorris June 13th

    Beyond my imagination

  7. User avater OliviaGibbes June 1st

    thanks for sharing

  8. User avater MichelleRodrigue May 15th

    very interesting work

  9. User avater GeorgeHarris April 25th

    nice

  10. User avater Ashtonjames April 6th

    Thanks for share.

  11. User avater dennysmudge March 17th

    thanks for sharing buddy.

