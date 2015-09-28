52 Boxes, 52 Weeks: I’ve passed the half way point

Box 25

It’s been more than a few months since I’ve put any of my boxes up on Fine Woodworking’s website, but that’s doesn’t mean I haven’t been making them. In fact, I just put box 29 up on my website last week. I’m more than half way to my goal of 52 boxes in 52 weeks–and I’m far less than 6 months into the deal. Here are a few of the boxes I’ve made since my last post. if you’d like to read about these or the other boxes I’ve made in greater detail, check out my blog.

Box 13

I made three versions of this box, using different woods and paint colors for each one. Because the sides angle in slightly, the miters at the corners are actually compound miters. Also, the top and bottom edge of the sides are beveled to match the inward slope. And the groove for the bottom must be cut at an angle, too. All these angled cuts (or routs, as was the case with the arced bottom edges) could have been very tough. Fortunatley, I figured out a way to do them all with a wedge. No math was involved and there were no complicated setups at the tablesaw an router table.

Box 16

Here’s another bandsaw box, similar to Box 9. That’s all I have to say about that.

Box 25

This little box, made to hold business cards, was inpired by a box that Mike Pekovich made. The top is apple, and the bottom is maple that’s been painted with a custom color milk paint (I mixed it myself from powders I had on hand). I love the apple and green together.

Box 28

This sycamore and apple box is one of two that I made using the same general design (ends rabbeted and pinned between the front and back), but the two boxes look and feel quite different. The other is mahogany and some curly veneer. The sycamore and apple look great together, and the green is a nice match, too.

Box 25 Box 13 Box 16 Box 28

