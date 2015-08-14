 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shop Talk Live

STL 91: Best Way to Destroy Furniture

By Fine Woodworking Editors Aug 14, 2015
Article Image

The right way to destroy fine furniture--this week on Shop Talk Live.

This week on Shop Talk Live, we review some heart-breaking video of furniture destruction out of Norway and dive into the idea of trademarking and protecting furniture designs. Plus, Ed, Mike, and Matt tackle a few All Time Favorite Tools AND Techniques of All Time, as well as a couple of recent “Smooth Moves.”

And as always, we answer a variety of your woodworking questions-from chisel sharpening techniques and veneer best-practices, to methods for tackling rabbet and dado joints.

 

 

Watch the Video Version of Shop Talk Live 91

 

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking’s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Also on iTunes Click on the link at left to listen to the podcast, or catch it in iTunes. Remember, our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. And don’t forget to send in your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com.

 

 
Mike Pekovich
Executive art director		  
Matt Kenney
Senior editor		  
Ed Pirnik
Senior web producer		    

 Listen to Previous Episodes

Article Comments

  1. user-4830414 August 21st

    What happened to the video? It hasn't been available in the last 2 or 3.

  2. RoBanJo August 23rd

    Gentlemen, I do so enjoy your podcast. With Google filiing chapter 11 and no other source of internet info Fine Woodworking is the bomb. The audio casts are nice and I will continue to listen, However (comma pause), the video is greatly appreciated as it brings me into the room with you. It is more personal and gives a better feel for the VOICES behind the mic's. After all, how could the world experience the Full Kenny Snark if we couldn't see it in action? Please keep the video.

  3. User avater SteveHIN August 18th

    Love the video. This episode took great advantage of it especially in the favorite tools segment. Keep up the good work!
    Steve

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

