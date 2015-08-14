STL 91: Best Way to Destroy Furniture
STL 91: Best Way to Destroy Furniture
This week on Shop Talk Live, we review some heart-breaking video of furniture destruction out of Norway and dive into the idea of trademarking and protecting furniture designs. Plus, Ed, Mike, and Matt tackle a few All Time Favorite Tools AND Techniques of All Time, as well as a couple of recent “Smooth Moves.”
And as always, we answer a variety of your woodworking questions-from chisel sharpening techniques and veneer best-practices, to methods for tackling rabbet and dado joints.
Watch the Video Version of Shop Talk Live 91
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking’s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!
Also on iTunes Click on the link at left to listen to the podcast, or catch it in iTunes. Remember, our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page. And don’t forget to send in your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com.
|
Mike Pekovich
Executive art director
|
Matt Kenney
Senior editor
|
Ed Pirnik
Senior web producer
What happened to the video? It hasn't been available in the last 2 or 3.
Gentlemen, I do so enjoy your podcast. With Google filiing chapter 11 and no other source of internet info Fine Woodworking is the bomb. The audio casts are nice and I will continue to listen, However (comma pause), the video is greatly appreciated as it brings me into the room with you. It is more personal and gives a better feel for the VOICES behind the mic's. After all, how could the world experience the Full Kenny Snark if we couldn't see it in action? Please keep the video.
Love the video. This episode took great advantage of it especially in the favorite tools segment. Keep up the good work!
Steve