The right way to destroy fine furniture--this week on Shop Talk Live.

STL 91: Best Way to Destroy Furniture

This week on Shop Talk Live, we review some heart-breaking video of furniture destruction out of Norway and dive into the idea of trademarking and protecting furniture designs. Plus, Ed, Mike, and Matt tackle a few All Time Favorite Tools AND Techniques of All Time, as well as a couple of recent “Smooth Moves.”

And as always, we answer a variety of your woodworking questions-from chisel sharpening techniques and veneer best-practices, to methods for tackling rabbet and dado joints.





Watch the Video Version of Shop Talk Live 91



Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answer questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking’s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!

Also on iTunes Click on the link at left to listen to the podcast, or catch it in iTunes.



Mike Pekovich

Executive art director

Matt Kenney

Senior editor

Ed Pirnik

Senior web producer

