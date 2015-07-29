The Versatile Wedge

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Wedges are commonly used in joinery, but they also come in handy when clamping, especially in situations where traditional clamps get in the way or can’t do the job. They are also great for separating parts safely without damage. Bob Van Dyke makes his wedges from offcuts, or uses a jig if he needs a lot of the same type. He uses them to clamp thin panels, secure long edging to a workpiece, hold stock for edge-planing and routing, and take apart furniture for repair.