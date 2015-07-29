 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
The Versatile Wedge

Use these simple shop helpers to tackle tricky glue-ups, hold parts at the bench, and more

By Bob Van Dyke #249–Sep/Oct 2015 Issue
Wedges are commonly used in joinery, but they also come in handy when clamping, especially in situations where traditional clamps get in the way or can’t do the job. They are also great for separating parts safely without damage. Bob Van Dyke makes his wedges from offcuts, or uses a jig if he needs a lot of the same type. He uses them to clamp thin panels, secure long edging to a workpiece, hold stock for edge-planing and routing, and take apart furniture for repair.

  1. Amellom August 3rd

    Glad I picked up on this one..I often have to glue up thin boards, 1/4" and less. I wish I had read about the wedges just a few days ago. My table saw is an older Craftsman that uses slightly less than 1/8th" thick stock for inserts, but the stock is too narrow so I have to glue up two pieces of 8th" stock so the wedge jig will make this much easier from now on. Being so thin they wear out rather quickly. I have a few dozen 8th inch inserts and they get trashed quite often.

