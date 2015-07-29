 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Router Jig for Perfect Hinge Mortises

Simple jigs guarantee headache-free hinge installations in boxes and cabinets

By Matt Kenney #249–Sep/Oct 2015 Issue

Ed Pirnik and Jeff Roos

If you’ve ever built a box with a hinged lid, or a cabinet with a hinged door, you know how difficult it can be to get the hinge mortises aligned perfectly. Any misalignment in any of the mortises can cause the hinges to bind or leave unsightly gaps when doors or lids are closed.

 

In order to rout perfect hinge mortises in boxes, Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney developed a simple router jig that works in conjunction with a bearing-guided pattern bit. The jig is built of MDF and can be built in under an hour. Best of all, with a few modifications to the basic design, you can also tackle hinge mortises in cabinet doors. In this short video, Kenney shows you how to make the jig, and how to use it to cut perfect hinge mortises, every time.

Article Comments

  1. user-5765145 February 10th

    Excellent. I'm just building my first hinged box and purchased some pretty nice hinges. With all of the time spent trying to get the box just right, and the expense of the hinges, I was worried about screwing up the last step of making the mortises for the hinges. Perfect timing for this video! Thanks for the advice. I'll let you know how my attempt works. - R.J. Laverne

