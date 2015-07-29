Router Jig for Perfect Hinge Mortises

Ed Pirnik and Jeff Roos

If you’ve ever built a box with a hinged lid, or a cabinet with a hinged door, you know how difficult it can be to get the hinge mortises aligned perfectly. Any misalignment in any of the mortises can cause the hinges to bind or leave unsightly gaps when doors or lids are closed.

In order to rout perfect hinge mortises in boxes, Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney developed a simple router jig that works in conjunction with a bearing-guided pattern bit. The jig is built of MDF and can be built in under an hour. Best of all, with a few modifications to the basic design, you can also tackle hinge mortises in cabinet doors. In this short video, Kenney shows you how to make the jig, and how to use it to cut perfect hinge mortises, every time.