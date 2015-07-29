Introduction: Pedestal Dining Table
July 29, 2015
Episode 1: Arm and Foot Joinery
July 29, 2015
Episode 2: Shape the Arms and Feet
July 29, 2015
Episode 3: Column Joinery
July 29, 2015
Episode 4: Shape the Column Parts
July 29, 2015
Episode 5: Glue-Up—Part I
July 29, 2015
Episode 6: Glue-Up Part II
July 29, 2015
Episode 7: Shape the Tabletop
July 29, 2015
There are plans available at the following link. The printed plan has full size patterns.
https://www.tauntonstore.com/pedestal-dining-table-project-plan.html
do you have any plans for the pedestal feet and arms?
The explanations & video were very useful for a large table that I made for outside use. The design details & processes were critical with high accuracy were utilized in making the modification. The result is a 9' x 4.5' cypress top with 2 identical white oak pedestals connected at the feet. Look forward to your future projects.