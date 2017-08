Introduction: Pedestal Dining Table

In this video Workshop, furniture maker and instructor Timothy Rousseau shows you how to build a pedestal dining table with modern flare. By crafting a system of interlocking half-lap and mortise-and-tenon joinery, Rousseau demonstrates how to build a rock-solid central column that is as stylish as it is strong. Produced by: Asa Christiana and Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken and Cari Delahanty Coming soon to DVD. Purchase the Printed Plan.… More about this Video Workshop