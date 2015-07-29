 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Introduction: Pedestal Dining Table

By Fine Woodworking Editors Jul 29, 2015

Videos in the Series

  Introduction: Pedestal Dining Table

    July 29, 2015

    Learn about what's involved in constructing Timothy Rousseau's pedestal dining table.

  Episode 1: Arm and Foot Joinery

    July 29, 2015

    Begin construction of the table's signature central column assembly with tips on how to cut rock-solid half-lapped joinery for the pedestal's arm and foot components.

  Episode 2: Shape the Arms and Feet

    July 29, 2015

    Break out your bandsaw and learn how to use templates to shape the curves and tapers on the pedestal table's arms and feet. Episode 3 coming Friday, August 14, 2015.

  Episode 3: Column Joinery

    July 29, 2015

    Learn how to construct the overlapping mortise-and-tenon joinery that secures the table's vertical column elements to their mating feet and arms.

  Episode 4: Shape the Column Parts

    July 29, 2015

    Use a combination of hand and power tools to refine the shape of the pedestal table’s central column.

  Episode 5: Glue-Up—Part I

    July 29, 2015

    Learn how to break down the pedestal table’s glue-up sequence, tackling one joint at a time. In Part I, begin the pedestal assembly.

  Episode 6: Glue-Up Part II

    July 29, 2015

    Wrap up the pedestal glue-up and learn how to add hardwood foot pads for a solid tabletop that won’t rock. Episode 7 coming Friday, September 11, 2015.

  Episode 7: Shape the Tabletop

    July 29, 2015

    Use spring sticks and templates to define the tabletop’s gentle curves. Then combine jigsaw and router to achieve a smooth, inviting edge profile.

About This Video Workshop

In this video Workshop, furniture maker and instructor Timothy Rousseau shows you how to build a pedestal dining table with modern flare. By crafting a system of interlocking half-lap and mortise-and-tenon joinery, Rousseau demonstrates how to build a rock-solid central column that is as stylish as it is strong. Produced by: Asa Christiana and Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken and Cari Delahanty Coming soon to DVD. Purchase the Printed Plan.… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. DaveRichards August 5th

    There are plans available at the following link. The printed plan has full size patterns.
    https://www.tauntonstore.com/pedestal-dining-table-project-plan.html

  2. user-6891878 August 5th

    do you have any plans for the pedestal feet and arms?

  3. boblucie November 19th

    The explanations & video were very useful for a large table that I made for outside use. The design details & processes were critical with high accuracy were utilized in making the modification. The result is a 9' x 4.5' cypress top with 2 identical white oak pedestals connected at the feet. Look forward to your future projects.

