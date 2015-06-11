 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Veneer Seaming and Glue-Up

Learn how to seam veneer sheets for invisible glue lines in the final episode of our three-part series on veneer basics

By Bob Van Dyke Jun 11, 2015

Ed Pirnik, Gary Junken, Jeff Roos

Be sure to catch Parts I and II for tips on rough cutting and veneer patterns. For those unfamiliar with fine woodworking techniques, the word “veneer” conjures up images of cheap throwaway furniture, yet nothing could be further from the truth. In the hands of a skilled woodworker, veneer can be used to produce stunning patterns that would be impossible to achieve with solid wood. In this three-part video series, Fine Woodworking contributor Bob Van Dyke demonstrates basic veneering techniques including softening, rough cutting, seaming, and glue-up, while preparing a period-appropriate book-matched drawer front.    Part I: Softening and Rough-Cutting VeneerIn Part I, Van Dyke shows you how to soften and relax wavy crotch veneer before demonstrating his method for rough layouts and cuts.       Watch Part II: How to Lay Out Veneer Patterns with MirrorsIn Part II of our series, you’ll learn how to leverage common mirrors for a variety of veneer patterns that are dazzling to the eye, yet easy to achieve.          Watch Part III: Sawing, Seaming, and Gluing Up Hardwood VeneerNOW PLAYINGLearn how to use a traditional veneer saw to create tight seams before seaming and gluing up a hardwood veneered drawer.    

Article Comments

  1. legal1 July 25th

    Excellent presentation on veneering a drawer front. I tried it and I was successful.

