How-To

Introduction to Wood Veneering

Learn the basics of how to veneer wood in this three-part video series

By Bob Van Dyke #248–July/Aug 2015 Issue

Ed Pirnik, Gary Junken, and Jeff Roos

Be sure to catch Parts II and III for tips on veneer patterns, seaming, and final glue-up.

For those unfamiliar with fine woodworking techniques, the word “veneer” conjures up images of cheap throwaway furniture, yet nothing could be further from the truth. In the hands of a skilled woodworker, veneer can be used to produce stunning patterns that would be impossible to achieve with solid wood. In this three-part video series, Fine Woodworking contributor Bob Van Dyke demonstrates basic veneering techniques including softening, rough cutting, seaming, and glue-up, while preparing a period-appropriate book-matched drawer front.

  

Part I: Softening and Rough-Cutting Veneer
In Part I, Van Dyke shows you how to soften and relax wavy crotch veneer before demonstrating his method for rough layouts and cuts.

  

Watch Part II: How to Lay Out Veneer Patterns with Mirrors
In Part II of our series, you’ll learn how to leverage common mirrors for a variety of veneer patterns that are dazzling to the eye, yet easy to achieve.

 
gluing veneer

    

Watch Part III: Sawing, Seaming, and Gluing Up Hardwood Veneer
Learn how to use a traditional veneer saw to create tight seams before seaming and gluing up a hardwood veneered drawer.
 

gluing veneer

 

 

Article Comments

  1. donsod July 31st

    Very well done. Thanks

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Inlay And Veneering

