 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Free Furniture Plans from the Pages of Fine Woodworking

Six furniture plans from the pages of Fine Woodworking

May 15, 2015
Article Image

Our collection of six free woodworking plans offers a variety of furniture articles from the pages of Fine Woodworking magazine—from coffee tables and beds, to a classic six-board chest, and even a dedicated sharpening station for hand tool enthusiasts—you’re sure to find a woodworking project that inspires.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

5 Plans for Terrific Tables

We’ve made a small selection of our most popular members-only plan articles totally free. From Shaker dining and harvest tables, to a folding vineyard table that’s simple to store, we’ve got you covered.

Mahogany Coffee Table

Designed in the Scandinavian style by Mario Rodgriguez, this coffee table features legs with bandsawn arches shaped by spokeshaves and other hand tools. The legs are joined by stretchers that support a floating top, which features breadboard ends.

Classic Shaker Bed

In this 16-page excerpt from furniture pro Jeff Miller’s book, Beds, Miller outlines the construction of this contemporary full-size bed based the common construction elements used in traditional Shaker furniture.

Dedicated Sharpening Station

Hand tool woodworker Tom Fidgen guides readers through the construction of a dedicated sharpening bench in this eight-part series. Follow along and download the free project plan.

Six-Board Chest

Windsor chair maker Mike Dunbar’s six-board chest is a faithful reproduction of an 18th-century original. It’s the perfect project to hone your hand tool skills.

Splay-Legged Table

With subtle details like cockbeading around the underside of all four aprons and an under-beveled top that fools the eye into thinking it’s thinner and lighter than it really is, Garrett Hack’s Splay-Legged Table oozes gracefulness.

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano February 11th

    It is a little confusing. This is a post from the old site. If you click on the top line of each slide that is bold, it will take you right to the plan page.

  2. user-2701164 February 11th

    Hello, and thank you for the offer of making these 6 woodworking plans free. Unfortunately, I don't see any way to access the plans themselves. The projects looked great when I ran the slideshow, but even after trying multiple browsers I can't seem to access the plans themselves. Any help in this area would be very much appreciated. MJA513@optonline.net

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

ep3-wp

Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 - Pins First

In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Workbenches

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial