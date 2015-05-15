Free Furniture Plans from the Pages of Fine Woodworking
Six furniture plans from the pages of Fine Woodworking
Our collection of six free woodworking plans offers a variety of furniture articles from the pages of Fine Woodworking magazine—from coffee tables and beds, to a classic six-board chest, and even a dedicated sharpening station for hand tool enthusiasts—you’re sure to find a woodworking project that inspires.
We’ve made a small selection of our most popular members-only plan articles totally free. From Shaker dining and harvest tables, to a folding vineyard table that’s simple to store, we’ve got you covered.
Designed in the Scandinavian style by Mario Rodgriguez, this coffee table features legs with bandsawn arches shaped by spokeshaves and other hand tools. The legs are joined by stretchers that support a floating top, which features breadboard ends.
In this 16-page excerpt from furniture pro Jeff Miller’s book, Beds, Miller outlines the construction of this contemporary full-size bed based the common construction elements used in traditional Shaker furniture.
Hand tool woodworker Tom Fidgen guides readers through the construction of a dedicated sharpening bench in this eight-part series. Follow along and download the free project plan.
Windsor chair maker Mike Dunbar’s six-board chest is a faithful reproduction of an 18th-century original. It’s the perfect project to hone your hand tool skills.
With subtle details like cockbeading around the underside of all four aprons and an under-beveled top that fools the eye into thinking it’s thinner and lighter than it really is, Garrett Hack’s Splay-Legged Table oozes gracefulness.
