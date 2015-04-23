 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Blog

The ultimate jig for making jigs

By Asa Christiana Apr 23, 2015
Article Image

Pat Warner's new router table is designed to produce precise parts, in wood, metal, and plastic, for an army of new jigs.

Pat Warner’s zero-compromise approach to routing isn’t for everyone. But it is amazing. He was most recently in FWW in 2000, with this micro-adjustable router fence. But he hasn’t stopped inventing, or pursuing router perfection.

His latest router table has no fences or work surfaces at all! Instead he uses two moving carriages to hold the router and workpiece respectively, letting him rout perfectly square items and precise slots of any size. The carriages are so solid on their sliders that Warner can rout aluminum or even steel with his setup. He uses it mostly for making parts for more jigs! And his jigs require amazing precision. Like I said, his goal is shopmade perfection, and he never rests.

To rout wood without tearout, he reverses the work carrier, and places a sacrificial stick behind the workpiece. A dial indicator tracks the position of the router carriage. And everything (except the bolts) is shop made, from hardwood, aluminum and acrylic plastic

Have fun looking at the photos and figuring out all of the stops, tracks, clamps and other thoughtful touches from the incredible mind of Pat Warner. If you want info about Pat’s other jigs and the classes he teaches, check out his site. Feel free to contact him at pat@patwarner.com.

Pat Warner's new router table is designed to produce precise parts, in wood, metal, and plastic, for an army of new jigs.

A dial indicator tracks the position of the router bit in 0.001-in. increments. You even get to watch the dust blow through the clear dust hood.

The crosscut sled runs between aluminum guides. Note the sled's stops, locator blocks, and toggle clamps. Recently Warner added a second work carriage, which travels perpendicular to this one.

This is latest generation of the router fence that Warner built for FWW, back in 2000. It worked amazingly.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Wassy June 14th

    I agree with Jim (JLMinRI). It is a waste of pages and ink to not give the reader enough information fully understand the project.
    -- Wassy

  2. JLMinRI May 16th

    Asa, this is a disappointing report. A brief video showing how the jig works and what it can do or at least a diagram labeling all of the important parts would have be useful. "Look at the photos and figure everything out" doesn't really cut it.

    -- Jim

  3. user-2826899 May 13th

    I suggest this rig be named the Warner OCD, which could stand either for "Overly-Complicated Device" or a clinical diagnosis of its inventor.
    Wood Movement must drive Mr. Warner nuts. Hope he'll let us know when he has solved that problem.

  4. RobertPrevost May 2nd

    Woodcut should read Woodrat

  5. RobertPrevost May 2nd


    I agree 100% with the comment "titmitchell" wrote.

    The woodcut was a real success in the UK and outside in US

    and Canada

  6. titmitchell May 2nd

    Great jig when is he going to make them , I live in the uk 20 years ago the Woodrat was designed as router jig and has been very successful

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

011262026

How to ride a shaving horse

With practice, and these tips from Curtis Buchanan, using the shaving horse will become second nature

Featured Projects & Plans

011260024

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial