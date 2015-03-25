How to Build a Nightstand

With its convenient shelf, drawer, and lower storage space, this nightstand is perfect for those who like to keep a lot of reading material next to the bed. The design features housed mortise-and-tenon joints, and the sides of the case are tapered both in thickness and in width. A beveled, stepped detail adds interest around the top, and a stretcher beneath the lower shelf has exposed tenons. The backbone of the project is the housed mortise-and-tenon joint, which has a stub tenon, or haunch, between full tenons. This gives the joint maximum strength, ensures a tight joint line, and prevents any warping. Purchase the plans for Michael Cullen’s nightstand (coming soon). Photo: Don Russel
really attractive piece. what marking gauge is he using on page 54? it looks like it holds pencil lead??