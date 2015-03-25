This Arts and Crafts sideboard by Gregory Paolini is a scaled-down version of the venerable pieces that inspired it, so it will fit into the tighter spaces of today’s homes. However, it retains their muscular design and, like its predecessors, relies on the mortise-and-tenon joint for strength. Because the piece is made almost entirely with frame-and-panel construction, Paolini broke it down into subassemblies that can be built one at a time and joined together with screws: the outer frame, the case bottom and the drawer-divider assembly, the subtop frame, the top, and the doors and drawers. Taken this way, it makes for an easier build. Purchase woodworking plans for Paolini’s sideboard. Photo: Keith Wright
Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.
Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.
Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!
Great project unfortunately got to the build and found the shelf one inch too short! There is an incorrect dimension in the plans.
Plan gives overall dimension of the shelf as 481/2 inches. Actual should be 491/2 inches.
Imagine waking up to birdsong in a small cabin among the pines, surrounded by clear glacial ponds and lots of folks with axes. That is the scene at the idyllic and historic Pinewoods Dance Camp, the site of Greenwood Fest.
A kitchen tansu seen in Japan inspired Fox to combine sliding doors and drawers in his tall dresser. The design process starts with a sketch, then evolves to a full-scale mockup and eventually the dresser itself.
Great project unfortunately got to the build and found the shelf one inch too short! There is an incorrect dimension in the plans.
Plan gives overall dimension of the shelf as 481/2 inches. Actual should be 491/2 inches.