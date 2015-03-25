Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

This Arts and Crafts sideboard by Gregory Paolini is a scaled-down version of the venerable pieces that inspired it, so it will fit into the tighter spaces of today’s homes. However, it retains their muscular design and, like its predecessors, relies on the mortise-and-tenon joint for strength. Because the piece is made almost entirely with frame-and-panel construction, Paolini broke it down into subassemblies that can be built one at a time and joined together with screws: the outer frame, the case bottom and the drawer-divider assembly, the subtop frame, the top, and the doors and drawers. Taken this way, it makes for an easier build. Purchase woodworking plans for Paolini’s sideboard. Photo: Keith Wright