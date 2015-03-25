 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Arts and Crafts Sideboard

Traditional joinery and modern fasteners team up to simplify construction

By Gregory Paolini #247–May/June 2015 Issue
This Arts and Crafts sideboard by Gregory Paolini is a scaled-down version of the venerable pieces that inspired it, so it will fit into the tighter spaces of today’s homes. However, it retains their muscular design and, like its predecessors, relies on the mortise-and-tenon joint for strength. Because the piece is made almost entirely with frame-and-panel construction, Paolini broke it down into subassemblies that can be built one at a time and joined together with screws: the outer frame, the case bottom and the drawer-divider assembly, the subtop frame, the top, and the doors and drawers. Taken this way, it makes for an easier build. Purchase woodworking plans for Paolini’s sideboard.  Photo: Keith Wright

  1. a_catterall October 23rd

    Great project unfortunately got to the build and found the shelf one inch too short! There is an incorrect dimension in the plans.
    Plan gives overall dimension of the shelf as 481/2 inches. Actual should be 491/2 inches.

