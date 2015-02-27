Not all miters need reinforcement

No splines (or keys) required. A short box miter like this is plenty strong, as long as it's well-made and glued together properly.

I’ve been asked a lot of questions about the boxes I make. Some folks have questions about design, others wonder what technique I used to something (attach the pull, create a shallow mortise in a tray, apply the shellac, etc.). But perhaps the most common question is why I don’t reinforce the miter joints on my boxes. It’s a good question-and one that several readers of the magazine sent in after reading my recent article. It’s common advice in box making books and articles that miter joints are too weak on their own, and that if you want them to stay together, then you need to strengthen them with keys or splines. This might be true of some miter joints (frame miters, long box miters), but I don’t think it’s true of the miter joints in small boxes like the ones I make.

Let’s consider the reasons why miter joints fail. These are the three most common, I think.

The joint isn’t well made to begin with. It doesn’t close up, so you don’t get a tight glue line. When you compound this around all four joints in a box, it’s a serious problem. The solution is to cut better joints. A miter is an end-grain-to-end-grain joint. End grain is similar to a bunch of straws, and it sucks up glue like crazy. If all you do is apply one coat of glue and put the joint together, the end grain will hoover the glue and starve the joint long before the glue has a chance to dry. The solution is to clog the end grain with glue size before you assemble the joint. The glue size (50/50 water and yellow glue) soaks in, dries, and prevents the fibers from absorbing any more glue. When you later apply full-strength glue, it stays on the surface and if your joints are tight, then you get a good glue line and a strong joint. If you’re worried about getting enough clamping pressure on the joint, take a look at my take on the painter’s tape trick in this article. It works. Wood movement is the enemy of all joints, and the miter is no exception. However, it’s critical to distinguish between the frame miter and box miter when it comes to wood movement. Wood moves the most across its grain. This is a serious problem for frame miters, but not for box miters (at least not the one in small boxes-under 5 in. tall, say). The drawings above explain why.

I should add that you wouldn’t want to use a miter for any joint that will see a lot of stress from weight or racking unless you could reinforce it substantially (a loose tenon does a nice job). Fortunately, small boxes don’t see much (if any) stress.

So, if you’re making a small mitered box, you don’t have to reinforce the joints, as long as they are tight and you prep them with glue size. Of course, if you like the aesthetics of miter keys, go right ahead and use them for that reason.

No splines (or keys) required. A short box miter like this is plenty strong, as long as it's well-made and glued together properly. Framer miters do need reinforcement. Box miters don't.

