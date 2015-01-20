 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ceiling-mounted dust collector saves space

Jan 20, 2015
My Jet dust extractor was mounted on a castered cart that occupied a lot of floor space, and was a pain to empty. Having the machine near the floor also required two extra vacuum-robbing elbows to route the ductwork up to the ceiling. To reclaim that floor space, I mounted the blower/motor assembly to the ceiling of my shop, and suspended the separator/filter assembly from the ceiling, too. To collect the shavings, I cut the bottom out of a stock bag and placed a 30-gallon metal trash can under it. The plastic bag stretches over the lip of the can, and no further sealing is necessary. Inverting the legs of the separator/filter assembly disables the manual flapper system that cleans the pleated filter, so I removed the flapper handle. I now dislodge the dust from the filter before emptying the shavings from the can by banging on the sides of the filter. Jim Richey Dean Hedstrom, St. Paul, MN

Article Comments

  1. user-6255427 March 14th

    I absolutely love this idea and am totally going to rip it off for my small shop! I've been thinking about mounting my DC on the wall, but this may be a better solution yet, so as to conserve my precious wall space. And I have a 10 1/2 foot ceiling in the part of the garage in which I work.

    Thanks, Dean in Minnesota!

