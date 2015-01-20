Ceiling-mounted dust collector saves space
Jan 20, 2015
My Jet dust extractor was mounted on a castered cart that occupied a lot of floor space, and was a pain to empty. Having the machine near the floor also required two extra vacuum-robbing elbows to route the ductwork up to the ceiling. To reclaim that floor space, I mounted the blower/motor assembly to the ceiling of my shop, and suspended the separator/filter assembly from the ceiling, too. To collect the shavings, I cut the bottom out of a stock bag and placed a 30-gallon metal trash can under it. The plastic bag stretches over the lip of the can, and no further sealing is necessary. Inverting the legs of the separator/filter assembly disables the manual flapper system that cleans the pleated filter, so I removed the flapper handle. I now dislodge the dust from the filter before emptying the shavings from the can by banging on the sides of the filter. Jim Richey Dean Hedstrom, St. Paul, MN
I absolutely love this idea and am totally going to rip it off for my small shop! I've been thinking about mounting my DC on the wall, but this may be a better solution yet, so as to conserve my precious wall space. And I have a 10 1/2 foot ceiling in the part of the garage in which I work.
Thanks, Dean in Minnesota!