Ceiling-mounted dust collector saves space

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

My Jet dust extractor was mounted on a castered cart that occupied a lot of floor space, and was a pain to empty. Having the machine near the floor also required two extra vacuum-robbing elbows to route the ductwork up to the ceiling. To reclaim that floor space, I mounted the blower/motor assembly to the ceiling of my shop, and suspended the separator/filter assembly from the ceiling, too. To collect the shavings, I cut the bottom out of a stock bag and placed a 30-gallon metal trash can under it. The plastic bag stretches over the lip of the can, and no further sealing is necessary. Inverting the legs of the separator/filter assembly disables the manual flapper system that cleans the pleated filter, so I removed the flapper handle. I now dislodge the dust from the filter before emptying the shavings from the can by banging on the sides of the filter. Jim Richey Dean Hedstrom, St. Paul, MN