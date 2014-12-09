 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode 7: Wipe-On Varnish Finish

By Michael Pekovich Dec 09, 2014

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Single Board Side Table

    December 9, 2014

    Learn about the design and techniques used to create a contemporary side table that serves as an amalgamation of Shaker and 18th-century period furniture techniques.

  • Episode 1: Board Layout and Rough-Cutting

    December 9, 2014

    Building a side table from a single board requires a thorough understanding of wood grain. Learn how to select the perfect piece of cherry and how to harvest all the…

  • Episode 2: Advanced Milling Techniques

    December 9, 2014

    Catch a crash course in general milling techniques, with an eye towards great grain and color matches.

  • Episode 3: Joinery and Tabletop—Part I

    December 9, 2014

    Tight mortise-and-tenon joinery is the key to a project that will last more than a lifetime. Learn how to lay out all of the side table’s joinery and cut accurate…

  • Episode 4: Joinery and Tabletop—Part II

    December 9, 2014

    Complete the joinery phase with lessons on tight-fitting tenons and a dovetailed top stretcher that ensures this table will never come apart.

  • Episode 5: Contemporary Cabriole Legs

    December 9, 2014

    Fire up your bandsaw and learn how to create a modern twist on the classic cabriole leg—one of the hallmarks of the Single Board Side Table. Episode 6 coming Friday,…

  • Episode 6: Glue-Up and Dovetailed Drawer

    December 9, 2014

    Slow down and learn how to get your glue-up right—the first time. Then learn to do dovetails the old-fashioned way: all hand tools, all the time.

  • Episode 7: Wipe-On Varnish Finish

    December 9, 2014

    Learn a pro’s tips on how to deepen cherry’s naturally beautiful grain with a simple wipe-on finish that’s durable, silky smooth, and easy to apply.

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Michael Pekovich shows you step-by-step, how to build a beautiful cherry side table, harvesting each and every part from a single board. With advanced lessons on grain matching and milling, as well as a hybrid cabriole leg design that poses interesting woodworking challenges, this table is sure to become an heirloom. Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Tom Olivares Purchase this video workshop on DVD. Purchase the… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. capiron August 19th

    In the finishing section, just before dipping the steel wool in wax to rub out the finish, , something was poured on the steel wool from a rectangular can, but it wasn't identified. What was it? Thanks

    Dan

