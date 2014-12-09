Sign in or become a member to access this story
Videos in the Series
Introduction: Single Board Side Table
December 9, 2014
Episode 1: Board Layout and Rough-Cutting
December 9, 2014
Episode 2: Advanced Milling Techniques
December 9, 2014
Episode 3: Joinery and Tabletop—Part I
December 9, 2014
Episode 4: Joinery and Tabletop—Part II
December 9, 2014
Episode 5: Contemporary Cabriole Legs
December 9, 2014
Episode 6: Glue-Up and Dovetailed Drawer
December 9, 2014
Episode 7: Wipe-On Varnish Finish
December 9, 2014
In the finishing section, just before dipping the steel wool in wax to rub out the finish, , something was poured on the steel wool from a rectangular can, but it wasn't identified. What was it? Thanks
Dan