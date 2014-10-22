Grizzly Industrial - Grizzly G0457 14-in. Bandsaw
The Grizzly G0457 14-in. bandsaw features a 2 hp motor, a 6 in. tall fence, and 10-1/8 in. resaw capacity.
From FWW #244 (Tools & Shops 2015)
By Roland Johnson
Street price: $1050
Motor (HP): 2
Resaw capacity: 10 in.
Ease of blade changes: Good
Ease of guide adjustments: Good
Guide-post alignment: Very good
Guide-post rigidity: Good
Dust collection: Fair
Fence: Excellent
Resaw cuts: Very good
Curve cuts: Very good
Great two-position fence changes over quickly. Table height is perfect for detail work. Base cabinet provides convenient storage for blades and gear.
From FWW #193 (September/October 2007)
By Thomas McKenna
The Grizzly G0457 saw has plenty of resaw power and capacity. The fit and finish are great. The wheel covers are hinged, and they slide off easily so you have greater access to the interior and you don’t hit your head on a corner (don’t ask) when the door drifts closed. Dust collection works well, though installing a blade is tough. The tension is easy to set and adjust, with an intuitive quick-release mechanism. The tracking knobs are a good size. The tall fence included with the saw slides smoothly, locks surely, and is great for resawing. Curve cuts were no problem, and resaw cuts were of fine quality.
I purchased this bandsaw new several years ago. It arrived in perfect condition and was easy to assemble. I agree with the reviewer with the exception of the comment about blade changes. I do not find it tough at all to change the blade.