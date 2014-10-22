From FWW #244 (Tools & Shops 2015)

By Roland Johnson

Street price: $1050

Motor (HP): 2

Resaw capacity: 10 in.

Ease of blade changes: Good

Ease of guide adjustments: Good

Guide-post alignment: Very good

Guide-post rigidity: Good

Dust collection: Fair

Fence: Excellent

Resaw cuts: Very good

Curve cuts: Very good

Great two-position fence changes over quickly. Table height is perfect for detail work. Base cabinet provides convenient storage for blades and gear.







From FWW #193 (September/October 2007)

By Thomas McKenna

The Grizzly G0457 saw has plenty of resaw power and capacity. The fit and finish are great. The wheel covers are hinged, and they slide off easily so you have greater access to the interior and you don’t hit your head on a corner (don’t ask) when the door drifts closed. Dust collection works well, though installing a blade is tough. The tension is easy to set and adjust, with an intuitive quick-release mechanism. The tracking knobs are a good size. The tall fence included with the saw slides smoothly, locks surely, and is great for resawing. Curve cuts were no problem, and resaw cuts were of fine quality.

