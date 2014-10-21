Romancing the Shop

Ed Pirnik, Tom Hopkins, and Gary Junken

The first chisel Fine Woodworking associate art director John Tetreault

remembers buying was an old Buck Brothers socket chisel. He’s since added a few vintage Stanley 750s and other tag-sale finds, all of them socket style. Some of them had handles that were damaged or just missing, but they were all made from good old tool steel. They sure didn’t look like a set, but after spending some time at the lathe and using figured chunks of wood from his firewood pile, they do now.

In this short video, Fine Woodworking takes a romantic journey into Tetreault’s shop for an idea on how it’s done. If you’re looking for a bit of woodworking inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.