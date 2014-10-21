 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

Romancing the Shop

Journey into one woodworker's dream shop and watch him crank out gorgeous tool handles straight from the log

By John Tetreault Oct 21, 2014

Ed Pirnik, Tom Hopkins, and Gary Junken

The first chisel Fine Woodworking associate art director John Tetreault

remembers buying was an old Buck Brothers socket chisel. He’s since added a few vintage Stanley 750s and other tag-sale finds, all of them socket style. Some of them had handles that were damaged or just missing, but they were all made from good old tool steel. They sure didn’t look like a set, but after spending some time at the lathe and using figured chunks of wood from his firewood pile, they do now.

 

 

In this short video, Fine Woodworking takes a romantic journey into Tetreault’s shop for an idea on how it’s done. If you’re looking for a bit of woodworking inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Zaac July 20th

    That made me cry, John. Nice work. Those types of shorts would get more people to fall in love with woodworking

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

STL141: Vic Tesolin's Tool Bomb

Vic Tesolin stops by to talk tools and tool bombs, plus the guys talk about splash-and-go sharpening stones, inexpensive vises, fretsaws, shaping curved legs, tool cabinets, and their all-time favorite woodworking books of all time… for this week.

Featured Projects & Plans

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Turn a Lidded Canister

    With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

  • Learn to Love the Skew

    When you get the hang of it, your skew will leave a surface so nice and slick that 600-grit sandpaper would mess it up

  • Turn a Bowl

    Make a functional and beautiful bowl from a chunk of green wood

  • Turn a Spindle

    The right game plan eliminates troublesome vibration and ensures crisp details

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Turning

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial