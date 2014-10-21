 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Mini Workbench Makes Detail Work Easier

Raise detail work closer to eye level and make life in the shop that much easier

By Ed Pirnik Oct 21, 2014

Lisa Raleigh, Colin Russel, and Gary Junken

Period furniture maker Steve Latta first conceived of his “minibench” as a way to raise detail work to a more comfortable height, and to hold legs and other furniture parts for joinery cuts. Clamped atop his regular workbench, the minibench gets work closer to his eyes without having to bend over. The 42-in. long top is perfect for most furniture parts. It sports a vise on one end, and dog holes make it easy to hold parts.

In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik offers a soup-to-nuts overview on the bench.

Get the Full-Size Plan

Visit the Taunton Store to purchase plans for the mini workbench.

Buy The Plan
Article Comments

  1. bmchan June 17th

    Video does not load in Chrome! You have to use IE. Also, see this version. Go to page 52. Gorgeous:

    http://www.mnwwg.org/docs/nwcatalogs/2017.pdf

  2. Cornishman October 23rd

    Ref. my last comment, a second attempt worked ok.

  3. Cornishman October 23rd

    Problems viewing this video. A little way into it lots of the sequences were repeated and consequently the examples at the end were not shown.

  4. user-5835880 October 22nd

    Brilliant! My damaged back thanks you. I'll be buying the plans today.

  5. User avater turnertoo October 22nd

    Can't view the video get this message:The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.

  6. landman1 October 22nd

    Any idea how much that workbench weighs?

  7. DaveRichards October 22nd

    @MikHildyard, see: http://www.tauntonstore.com/miniature-bench-digital-plan-065175.html

  8. MikeHildyard October 22nd

    Thanks for this. Its a great idea. to save reinventing the wheel is there a set of plans for it.....My back needs saving
    Mike Hildyard

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

