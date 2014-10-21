Mini Workbench Makes Detail Work Easier

Lisa Raleigh, Colin Russel, and Gary Junken

Period furniture maker Steve Latta first conceived of his “minibench” as a way to raise detail work to a more comfortable height, and to hold legs and other furniture parts for joinery cuts. Clamped atop his regular workbench, the minibench gets work closer to his eyes without having to bend over. The 42-in. long top is perfect for most furniture parts. It sports a vise on one end, and dog holes make it easy to hold parts.

In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik offers a soup-to-nuts overview on the bench.

