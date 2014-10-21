Mini Workbench Makes Detail Work Easier
Raise detail work closer to eye level and make life in the shop that much easier
Period furniture maker Steve Latta first conceived of his “minibench” as a way to raise detail work to a more comfortable height, and to hold legs and other furniture parts for joinery cuts. Clamped atop his regular workbench, the minibench gets work closer to his eyes without having to bend over. The 42-in. long top is perfect for most furniture parts. It sports a vise on one end, and dog holes make it easy to hold parts.
In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik offers a soup-to-nuts overview on the bench.
Get the Full-Size Plan
Visit the Taunton Store to purchase plans for the mini workbench.
Video does not load in Chrome! You have to use IE. Also, see this version. Go to page 52. Gorgeous:
http://www.mnwwg.org/docs/nwcatalogs/2017.pdf
Ref. my last comment, a second attempt worked ok.
Problems viewing this video. A little way into it lots of the sequences were repeated and consequently the examples at the end were not shown.
Brilliant! My damaged back thanks you. I'll be buying the plans today.
Can't view the video get this message:The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.
Any idea how much that workbench weighs?
@MikHildyard, see: http://www.tauntonstore.com/miniature-bench-digital-plan-065175.html
Thanks for this. Its a great idea. to save reinventing the wheel is there a set of plans for it.....My back needs saving
Mike Hildyard