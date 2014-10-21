 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

How to Turn a Simple Shaker Knob

Furniture maker Philip C. Lowe demonstrates his techniques for turning iconic Shaker door and drawer pulls

By Philip C. Lowe Oct 21, 2014

Ed Pirnik and Gary Junken

When it comes to drawer and door pulls, veteran furniture maker Philip C. Lowe always turns his own, and there’s a good reason for that. Stock knobs purchased from retailers are often poorly designed, and by turning your own out of the same stock used to build your project, you can guarantee a perfect grain and color match.

In this short video, Lowe demonstrates his technique for turning a classic Shaker pull on a small lathe, using only a handful of woodturning tools.

 

No lathe? No problem. Be sure to catch our quick video on How to Turn a Pull without a Lathe.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Yolaxochitl August 26th

    Not to shabby at all. A nice down and dirty. :-)

  2. turner1029 August 26th

    so, where's the video. Click on image to get the minwax ad, no video follows, no obvious link...

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 7: Routing the Channels

Armed with the perfect templates, Kevin starts routing the inlay channels on the complex headboard inlay

Featured Projects & Plans

Hudson Valley Chest of Drawers

Tasteful moldings and turned feet add quiet style to a sturdy dovetailed case

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Turn a Lidded Canister

    With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

  • Learn to Love the Skew

    When you get the hang of it, your skew will leave a surface so nice and slick that 600-grit sandpaper would mess it up

  • Turn a Bowl

    Make a functional and beautiful bowl from a chunk of green wood

  • Turn a Spindle

    The right game plan eliminates troublesome vibration and ensures crisp details

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Turning

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial