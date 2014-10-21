How to Shim a Jointer

Ed Pirnik and Cari Delahanty

If your jointer’s knives are installed properly, yet you still find yourself having trouble milling wood dead flat, chance are the problem lies in your machine’s outfeed table. A misaligned outfeed table can cause tapered cuts, or cuts that exhibit a visible “belly” in the middle.

The good news is that the solution isn’t all that difficult. You can shim your jointer’s outfeed table using brass shim stock, making it coplaner with the machine’s infeed table, just like it was when it rolled off the factory floor.

In this short video, Fine Woodworking associate editor Ben Blackmar demonstrates the right way to shim a jointer.

