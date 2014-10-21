 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

How to Shim a Jointer

Learn how to fix a sagging outfeed table on your jointer

By Ben Blackmar Oct 21, 2014

Ed Pirnik and Cari Delahanty

If your jointer’s knives are installed properly, yet you still find yourself having trouble milling wood dead flat, chance are the problem lies in your machine’s outfeed table. A misaligned outfeed table can cause tapered cuts, or cuts that exhibit a visible “belly” in the middle.

 

The good news is that the solution isn’t all that difficult. You can shim your jointer’s outfeed table using brass shim stock, making it coplaner with the machine’s infeed table, just like it was when it rolled off the factory floor.

 

In this short video, Fine Woodworking associate editor Ben Blackmar demonstrates the right way to shim a jointer.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-5403527 November 12th

    Good video, although I wished you had said a little more about how *specific* "out-of-adjustment" conditions relate to jointing issues. For example, if your outfeed table is sloped down, does this cause a "belly" on the jointed edge? What is the effect of an outfeed table sloping upward?
    You mentioned both tapered work pieces and a belly on the jointed edge in the video, but I am unclear if both are caused by a downward sloping outfield table.
    Thanks, Frank

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

Tablesaw jig makes accurate dadoes with minimal setup

Featured Projects & Plans

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Power Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial