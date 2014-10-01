Easy jig for squaring tablesaw miter gauge

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

I used to use a framing square against the blade to set my tablesaw’s miter gauge to 90°, but I found this method awkward because you have to rotate the blade or raise its height to make sure the square isn’t touching the teeth. This jig makes it easier. Rip a snug-fitting runner for the right-side miter-gauge slot and attach it to a piece of 1/2-in. MDF that extends past the blade. Push the MDF through the saw to cut off the excess, and you have a perfect reference surface for setting the miter gauge. Now I use a large plastic drafting triangle, which is easier, lighter, and more accurate than a framing square. You can use the same jig to adjust the rip fence parallel to the blade. Flip the jig around, bring the rip fence up against it, and adjust the fence until it is flush with the edge of the jig. 1. Create alignment jig Jim Richey 2. Align miter gague Jim Richey 3. Align rip fence Jim Richey Larry Schaller, Edgerton, WI