UPDATE: Book Giveaway: Beautiful Boxes: Design and Technique by Doug Stowe

Beautiful Boxes: Design and Technique by Doug Stowe

The Taunton Press, 2014.

$24.95; 176 pp.

We have 2 winners!

Doug Stowe has written another book about boxes. Since he’s been making boxes and teaching woodworking for over 30 years he’s the perfect person to write Beautiful Boxes – aimed at beginner to intermediate woodworkers. In this book you’ll find 8 great projects illustrating different design principles, and ranging from simple to complex, to get you making and designing your own boxes. The book is full of step-by-step instruction as well as lots of helpful photos and illustrations. Beautiful Boxes not only teaches you how to build, but it also teaches you how to design.

Lucky jdcook72 won the 1st copy of the book. And wolflahti won the personalized copy. Their comments were chosen at random.

