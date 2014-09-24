UPDATE: Book Giveaway: Beautiful Boxes: Design and Technique by Doug Stowe
Beautiful Boxes: Design and Technique by Doug Stowe
The Taunton Press, 2014.
$24.95; 176 pp.
We have 2 winners!
Doug Stowe has written another book about boxes. Since he’s been making boxes and teaching woodworking for over 30 years he’s the perfect person to write Beautiful Boxes – aimed at beginner to intermediate woodworkers. In this book you’ll find 8 great projects illustrating different design principles, and ranging from simple to complex, to get you making and designing your own boxes. The book is full of step-by-step instruction as well as lots of helpful photos and illustrations. Beautiful Boxes not only teaches you how to build, but it also teaches you how to design.
Lucky jdcook72 won the 1st copy of the book. And wolflahti won the personalized copy. Their comments were chosen at random.
Check back again for more great giveaways.
Congratulations to the lucky winners! Thank you all for participating and for your kind remarks!
This would be an excellent resource for Christmas gifts this year!
I am just starting to shift my woodworking into boxes and will no doubt buy this book if I don't win it. Whether I win it or not, I would love to hear Doug Stowe as a guest on Shop Talk Live.
I would love to own another Doug Stowe book.
Woodworking is a special hobby of mine - been doing it all my life but I just started making boxes and I know this book would be a great help. I'll be 72 years young on Sept. 25th. Coincidence? I hope so.
Always looking for new design ideas. Book sounds great.
help me become a box maker
I love seeing the boxes Doug creates. They are very inspiring. I think this book would be a great addition to my woodworking library.
Enjoy all the info. Allen K.
I'd like to make better and more unusual boxes. I'm sure Doug Stowe's book could show me ways to improve my projects. Winter is coming here in Minnesota and it's time to think about small projects that I can make indoors.
Thank You for writing this book, I would be honored to receive a copy of your new book.
I've had the privilege of taking some classes from Doug in Eureka Springs and he is an even better person than he is a woodworker and he is a fabulous woodworker.
This would be a great addition to my Doug Stowe library!
Look forward to reading this book
I love making boxes and giving them as gifts.
Having followed Doug's blog for the past while, I would love to have a copy of this book - both his teaching and his woodworking are inspiring.
Just finished making one of Doug's boxes featured in wood magazine,and really enjoyed building it would liked to have his new book
Since I love making boxes for gifts I would love to have a copy
I've been building boxes lately with some small issues. You wouldn't think you could make mistakes building a simple box. So that book would be very handy.
The very first woodworker I was introduced to by a friend was Doug Stowe. I can hardly go into my shop without seeing Doug's influence everywhere. If the project is big or small Doug is hiding in plain sight if you know where to look. I would love to get this copy of his new book.
Eight chapters, each dedicated to a specific box construction project. With no reviews posted and the video "peek inside" apparently not working, it's tough to determine how far beyond just the box construction Doug goes, but I assume the Introduction discusses the basics of all projects - consideration of grain, matching and contrasting woods, the different joints appropriate to construction. This has the potential to become a valuable resource for the advancing woodworker. Thanks, Doug.
I teach woodworking in a high school and my students love making boxes and would really benefit from this addition to their repertoire.
Would love to have this book as I am thinking about doing more small boxes for gifts.
Looks like a really nice book
Can't wait to get my hands on the book. Doing box projects for Christmas this year. Would love to win a free one but will buy if I don't
I'm looking for to coming out, there looks to be some nice boxes in this book.
It would be great to have Doug's book and get into box making....something which has always been on my bucket list to do. And now a change to learn from a real pro. Thanks Fine Woodworking!
New to box making, would love to have this book as a reference.
I've only recently been bitten by the box making bug -- this would be a most appreciated addition to my new reference and ideas library.
You can make boxes out of, like, wood and stuff? Far out! I'd totally do that if I win this book!
Doug truly builds beautiful boxes. This book would be a great addition to my library; offering both guidance and inspiration.
please count me in...I love Doug's books
I have Doug's previous book on boxes and can't wait to get this one. He's a true expert!
Looks like a great book. Some intriguing plans and methods.
Boxes are my winter projects. This would help the process.
I would like to learn more about making boxes and this looks like a good way.
I am fascinated by wooden boxes; it would be great to have this book!
I love making boxes and would love to win this book to make some different ones
I would love this. I have wanted to focus on building gift boxes.
I love making boxes. New styles are always a challenge and an opportunity to improve my skills.No doubt this book will offer the new styles, challenges and the opportunity to acquire and master new skills. Right up my alley!
Looks like an interesting book. Count me in...
I have most of Doug's books and I aim to obtain this one too.
I have most of Doug's books and I aim to obtain this one too.
They say never judge a book by its cover but by the cover of this book I wood really like to own it.
I'm just getting in to woodworking and thought that building boxes would be a great way to develop my skills. And they make great gifts! I could really benefit from this book.
It looks like a good book, would like to read it.
Love looking at wooden boxes...just need to find the time to build them now!
Thanks for the opportunity to win this book, and thanks for your wonderful blog posts.
I enjoy beautiful boxes.
I'm adding a comment. I'm intending to use this book as soon as i win it. thank you for allowing me this pleasure.
Thank you all for participating in this book giveaway. I look forward to signing a copy and sending it to the lucky winner.
I would love to win this book!!!
I have so many small pieces of figured wood that I have saved over the years. I would welcome a new book on small boxes.
I love the other books he has written and use them frequently as references and inspiration. would love to add this to my library.
Boxes are such an intriguing subject - such a simple thing, yet people find endless variations. This book looks promising!
Would love to have this great book for my collection and learn more about designing and building boxes.
I have 3 books by Doug. Creating Beautiful Boxes with Inlay Techniques, Simply Beautiful Boxes, and Box Making. There's always room for one more! Thanks for the chance to win this book.
would enjoy adding this to my other books
I'd love to learn to make such beautiful boxes.
I have his other box book and am looking forward to this one.
Just the cover picture piqued my interest. The beautiful box designs I saw inside made me want to start straight away. I hope my luck extends to the prize!
Enjoyed a previous Stowe box making book, would like to check this one out too!
Thanks for the chance to have one. I will put it to good use.
I'd really like to check this book out.
Havn't been into boxmaking yet. This book would be great start and maybe prevent some beginner mistakes.
I'd like to make some beautiful wood boxes to store my microphones in.
I have just built my first box's with dove tails. I would like to win the book so I can do more. Pick me.
I've enjoyed all of Mr. Stowe's books and articles in the past and am sure this is another winner! This would be a great addition to the Stowe library.
I like containers. My sister liked containers. Why are we like that? Is it a desire for order or security? Tidiness? Don't know. But I really like boxes. One I have had since I was eight. --Ed
I have read Doug Stowe's "Box Making" and "Basic Box Making" several times and find them to be such excellent references. I look forward to his third publication. His clear and concise explanations of his woodworking procedures, accompanied by the excellent photography have provided a great learning experience for me. What a great teacher!
Nothing like a box to Stowe things in.
I've been wanting to purchase his previous book, but now I'm glad I waited. I want to start making some quality boxes.
If I don't win it I will buy it
Doug Stowe makes awesome boxes. I'd love to win a copy of his book.
Looks like another great book.
This would be a great addition to my library!
I would like to win the book. I am able to follow plans and or photos of projects however I lack the vision needed to come up with the plans or ideas. His past books have given me the vision needed to create boxes/projects.
If this book is as great as all of Doug's other books I cannot wait to sit down with it and devour it all.
I'm gonna end up with book either way...
Doug Stowe is very good. I have been interested in his designs and educational ideas. I would love to get his book!
I'd love to have a copy of this book - perfect timing. I'm just starting to build several jewelry boxes for my daughters and a special niece. I'd especially like a tutorial on making my own banding and inlay for them.
I always like books that include beginners and have projects that don't look like a beginner did them.
I'm sure there will be a lot of good ideas in the publication. Design help is always welcome.
I hope this book is as good as "Building Small Cabinets" and "Basic Box Making".
Hook me up! I need to learn the skills to pay the bills!
These boxes look beautiful! Would love to own this book. Doug Stowe is truly a master!
Would love to win a book full stop, boxes would be a great addition to my Fine Woodworking Library.
I'd like to win this book too!
Looks like a great book for someone, like me, that is getting into box making.
Nice designs shown in the prevue. Especially like the magnetic stack.
If this book can teach me how to make a box as nice as the one on the cover. I want it!
Always enjoy Doug's articles!
I have a small shop and boxes would suit it. Looks like a great book would love to have and use this book.
I have to start making Christmas presents soon!!
Me encantaria tener este libro ya que estoy empezando a hacer boxes de diferentes tamaños y maderas. Seria maravilloso.
This is perfect timing! I am thinking about building some keepsake boxes as Christmas gifts for this year. Winning this book would be a great springboard for me to get started with these fantastic projects!! :)
Love to have an other box book to keep growing my box making skills.
Thanks for the opportunity - the book looks to be right up my alley!
These boxes are beautiful and timeless gifts. What a great book.
Really getting into the boxes. Probably because that's all I have time for and they make nice gifts. Can't wait to win!
This book would be a fantastic help in making better boxes. Have always found Doug gives great example to follow and this takes the hard work out of making boxes.
I would love to see what this book has in store for its reader!
Doug's other books are first rate - I'm anxious to read this latest.
Doug's books have all been an inspiration to me. I have learned so much from him and continue to pick up new techniques and ideas. I look forward to seeing his newest book and know it will continue to add to my base of knowledge in box building and design with his help.
I have been thinking about building boxes for a number of years and have finally started. I am a long time admirer of Doug Stowe's work.
what a lovely box on the cover - would love to build my skills with new information
I am new to the wonderful art of box making but am always on the look out for the much needed inspiration.
I enjoy making boxes. This book would be a welcome addition to my woodworking library
This would be a great addition to my library.
I have made many boxes but am always looking for new ideas.
Looks like inspiring designs- should get me into the shop even when its cold and nasty, lured in by the beautiful boxes.
I love Doug's books.
I've been looking at this book. love to have it.
I met Mr. Stowe a few years ago when he spoke at the Northeastern Woodworkers Showcase in Saratoga Springs, NY. Also follow his blog "Wisdom of the Hands" where he talks about the value of using one's hands as a key to learning.
His books are always useful and well written.
This looks like a beautiful book, and I would love to have it!
Very impressed with the box details and the step by step instructions. This should make the experience of constructing the boxes simpler than I thought with plenty of space for imagination. I have been laying out a jewelry box and the timing is perfect. Also making boxes for gifts is an excellent project.
Back in FW 232 Doug was asked how he got started making boxes and his reply was " I live in a tourist town, and boxes were something tourists could carry home in a suitcase". I've just moved to a tourist island and am about to set up a brand new workshop so boxes will definitely be on the menu. This book, like Doug's others, will be inspiring.
Nice guy, nice boxes. I need this book.
Please count me in...I need this book!
Just started making boxes. Would live to read this book.
Boxes, boxes, and boxes - such a great use of material that might otherwise wind up in the burn pile. Great gifts, would be great to have this. Thanks.
It's time I started making smaller projects. A book on boxes would help me make better boxes.
Thank you for the chance to win a great book.
I would love a copy of Doug's book. I need to start doing some smaller projects.
Like a lot of woodworkers, I began by making boxes, then "graduated" , or so I thought to "real" furniture projects. But I've come to realize that the box building process is just as involved and requires perhaps even more skill. With less time for woodworking I may need to return to box construction.
I enjoy making boxes, mostly on the lathe but would love to try the suggestions in this book. Thank you
This would be a great book to study to improve in box making.
This looks like just the book I need to start making gift quality boxes, something new I'd like to try in my woodworking.
Looks like a very inspirational book. "Wood" love to have one.
Nearly all projects are a box of some type. One cannot read too much on making boxes.
Doug's books are great. I'm In!
I really want this book so I can make little boxes just like Matt Kenney!
I have 2 Stowe Box Books... they're really quite good, even for amateurs (such as I)
Looks like a very interesting book. I'm ready to start building boxes.
I just finished buillding my basement shop and I have been saving pieces of pretty-grained wood for a few years, hoping to make some Doug-inspired boxes. The book would be a tremendous help!
Would love Doug's new book.
I own several of Doug's other books and would love to have his latest. Sign me up!
With this book I could learn to make a box to bury my ashes in.
I always wanted to be a boxer
Seeing his videos and his philosophy on woodworking, I would be very much be interested in having this book to provide inspiration for a number of box making projects for gifts.
This book looks like it could really help me with boxes. Most books that I have seen show boxes that demonstrate the woodworking technique instead of focusing on the beauty of the box as a art form.
I love making wooden boxes and another book by Doug Stowe would be icing on the cake! Pardon my drooling.
Jeannie Grassi
Registered Piano Technician
amateur woodworker
Box building is the best way to hone skills at the least cost, but coming up with another variation on a box design can often be difficult. With a book like Doug's written, it can really fire up the creative juices again and bring along some new techniques to practice.
I would love to win this book. Boxes are great projects. Very little materials involved, quick to finish, and they make great gifts for family and friends.
I use only wood that grows on my place. It's great to shepherd the whole process. This book looks like it could really stimulate some creative design ideas. Be a great addition to my library
Just took a "look inside" on the book site. The "magnetic tower of boxes" gives you an idea of just how creative Doug can be. I can't wait to read more.
Everyone likes a nice box, hereis a book to help make one.
If it is anything like Stowes first box book it will be just great.
That one was easy to follow. Being a beginner, I was thankful.
I am always interested in new woodworking books. I hope I get a free copy! Thanks for the opportunity.
I would love to have this book.
I have two of his books already and I really benefit from his teaching. I really liked the direction he gave one time to not just copy his boxes, but come up with our own designs that speak to us. Unleash our artistic side and it will be more fulfilling for ourselves. I appreciate that sentiment. Thanks Mr. Stowe.
I am just getting into building boxes and I thing book would be would be an immense help.
I have enjoyed his work in the past. This would make a nice addition.
A person can never have too many wood working books. Please enter me in the drawing.
I loved one of his earlier books becuase he threw in a little philosophy; sort of the Tao of the wordworking soul. You can like or leave the philosophy, but you have to give credit to someone how's willing to take a chance.
Way to go Doug. You're an excellent teacher.
I'm sure this would be a huge help for my box making skills
The inspiration garnered from Doug's new book, "Beautiful Boxes", could certainly be embraced, considered and then spur action in my home woodshop. I often dream of making, "beautiful Boxes" on my own, but guidance is always appreciated.
I love building boxes.
Yeah! Another book on boxes to feed my box obsession.
You can never have enough boxes. Great to build them with left over scraps.
I could make a box for the book,yes sir
I enjoy Doug's books and could use one more.
I enjoy anything from Doug.
This would be a great book to have in my arsenal!
Consider me posted. Would love a copy of this book.
Always interested in learning new techniques.
Count me in: would really like to have this book.
Small house, small garage workshop, small projects and a growing fascination with box building. I need this book.
We can all use helpful hints. Look forward to perusing this tome.
I teach college students furniture making for one month in January. Using this book to get them started with a small project might be just the thing to show them what it takes to design and build a much larger project later on.
You can never have too many reference books. this would be a fine addition to my library. Design ideas can be applied to all aspects of woodcraft and box building is fun!
I am sure this will be another great Doug Stowe book. Would love to add to my woodworking library.
Nice book, I'd love to learn more about box making.
Love Doug Stowe's work.....count me in for the book giveaway
I like books and boxes.
Most of us are box makers of one size or another. This looks to be an interesting book about the smaller sizes where attention to detail is really important. There are quite a few books devoted small box making so getting Doug Stowe's version should be enlightening especially since he has been writing magazine articles about these boxes for years. A free copy would be a welcome addition to my library.
I like making boxes and this would be a great addition to my library
Learning never ends... and I could definitely use some smaller projects.
Would love to add this to my collection.
Would love to have a copy!
I have two of Doug's box books and they are great, I would love another.
Love Doug Stowes work. I would love his new book.
Love my Doug Stowe book and would love to have the new one.
Looking forward to reading the book for free if possible, but if not, I will buy it.
I have Dougs book "Complete Illustrated Guide to Box Making". Great book, and I think this book "Beautiful Boxes" will add a new dimension to Beautiful
Just in time to make some great Christmas gifts! Doug Stowe is a master at crafting boxes.
Planning to make a keepsake box for my granddaughter for Christmas. This would be a great tool and inspiration to get me started.
I have been watching Mr. Stowe's "Basic Box Making" on your site. I would love to win his new book.
I would love to win this book. I have just started to make boxes. I need all the help I can get!!
I'd love to start making boxes, seems like this book is the way to get there!
Boxes are one of those wonderful gifts that everyone appreciates and uses. Looks like a cool book.
Box are fun to make and make great gifts
Boxes make great gifts. I have Doug's book "Basic Box Making" and have viewed several of his videos and articles at FW. I'd love this book for more box-making ideas.
Doug Stowe makes beautiful boxes. This should be a good book.
I have made a few boxes for flies and to hold reels. Always looking for ideas, tips and tricks to add flare and interest to my projects. Looks like a good book to help me.
This might come in handy some day when I'm caught up on all my other projects!
Doug's books have all been terrific. If this one is anywhere near the same quality it is worth buying if you don't win it.
I like boxes , I need this.
I'd love a copy -- I'm trying to move into boxes with my woodworking skills.
I'd love to have a copy of this new book. I'm just getting started woodworking and making boxes in on my horizon!
Wow! A new book for boxes. The kids would love another project in the shop.
Thanks for the opportunity to have a great book with new designs.
Nice book, if I don't win it I will have to buy it.
Design and build. Pictures inspire my imagination but actually designing challenges me. This book should be useful. Thank you.
Been aiming to add box building to my shop repertoire. Getting this book would be a great start.
Doug's most recent book on boxes will be a nice addition to my collection of books and articles exploring the many sided world of boxes. It would a real treat to win one.
Doug Stowe can be tryusted to produce outstanding boxes and easy to follow instruction on how to make them. THis should be a great addition to his one man library of useful books.
I would love to have this book and learn to create boxes like Doug.
love his work this book would be great
I like making special gifts for family and friends. These boxes would be ideal.
My wife and I have a woodworking business where 25% of the sale profits are donated to the purchaser's favorite animal rescue. Doug's designs and helpful tips have influenced most of my jewelry box designs. His new book could provide additional knowledge and inspiration,
This book would be great to try out a project on my new table saw!
I make Christmas Gifts for our 4 children and their families (12 grandchildren). Boxes would make the perfect gift and could become family heirlooms. This book would give me ideas and help. Chaplain Bernie Windmiller, U.S. Army, retired
for years I have built boxes as practice for various woodworking techniques. This book looks like it could make box making an end in itself
I woul enjoy working through this book on boxes learning new skills and sharing my projects as requested.
Great ideas for gifts. Would enjoy the book.
I built a round top trunk chest for my son's wedding to put cards in and a keepsake box for my grand daughter, I am looking for some ideas to build two more keepsake boxes for my twin grand daughters that are due to arrive in early Dec, this giveaway would be a great gift to get ideas from.
This looks like a fun book to learn more skills while making some beautiful boxes. If selected, I will enjoy working through the book and posting my projects. Thank you.
I am seriously interested in making boxes to add to my repertoire of items I build.
My husband loves to make different jewelry boxes and this book would give him some ideas to make a new one for me!!!
I would like to own and read this excellent book.
I enjoyed corresponding with Doug and talking about the need for vocational education. I also learned a lot from one of his other books!
Doug Stowe is why I started building small boxes. Would love to have this book.
I make Christmas gifts for each one of our four children and their families (12 grand children). Boxes would make great gifts and become family heirlooms. This book would help me make the perfect gift. Chaplain Bernie Windiller, U.S. Army, retired
I make Christmas gifts for each one of our four children and their families (12 grand children). Boxes would make great gifts and become family heirlooms. This book would help me make the perfect gift. Chaplain Bernie Windiller, U.S. Army, retired
I have a few box projects coming up and this book would certainly enhance my work!
I am looking for this type of since I would like to make two different memory boxes for their future life
I'm an entirely self taught hobbyist. Beside the obvious attractions of woodworking a major attraction for me is learning new skills and techniques. Box making will enable me to practice new joinery skills in an ecomical way. It will introduce me to veneer ing as well. I can afford to incorporate more exotic woods into my work. Win or not I'll want a copy of this.
I'd love the book ... But I never win anything.
Everybody loves a little box. When I buy stock for a project, I keep my eyes open for sections of the wood with "flaws" which won't work for the furniture, but might turn into a great box. This books looks like a great addition to anyone's reference library.
I have one of Doug Stowe's earlier books. They are great! I would love to win this book.
I. would love this book,boxes are what i build.
A chance to win free stuff?!?! I'm in.....please pick me !!!!! :)
This looks a grteat book and I would love to add it my Sherwood Forest library and turn some of this wood into boxes. Great site.
A perfect combination of box books ? Doug Stowe and Peter Lloyd !
Stowe's other books on making boxes are excellent. It will be interesting to see what new angles he has to offer in this one.
I have made a few boxes for my grandchildren and still have quite a few to build (13 grand kids and 2 great grandchildren ). Always looking for new ideas and ways to modify designs.
Doug Stowe is the best box maker ever. This book will be another gem in his long list of accomplishments.
I would love to have this book. Boxes are great filler projects - lots of fun to make, and a good way to practice a variety of techniques.
Please randomly select my comment as the winner.
This would be a great addition to my woodworking library. I constantly refer to my library for techniques and new ideas.
On another note - I think FW could could afford to give away more than one copy - one fore each great suggestion, idea, or comment
This would be a great addition to my woodworking library. I constantly refer to my library for techniques and new ideas.
On another note - I think FW could could afford to give away more than one copy - one fore each great suggestion, idea, or comment
I love making boxes, it's a great way to work on a new joint or practice ones already in the tool box. This would be a welcomed addition to my library.
Love making boxes. I especially like making them on the band-saw. Would love to see other styles.
I sure could use this book.
Dear FW: thx for this opportunity to win a Doug Stowe book on boxes. Boxes are the perfect project to test all your skills and improve upon them.
Hi, I am a member of Bulli Wanoona Men's Shed in NSW Australia and Doug Stowe's Beautiful Boxes would make a wonderful addition to our library.
I've been following Doug's blog for some time and read his comments. I'm looking forward to having a copy of his book.
This would make a fantastic addition to the box making kit I've already purchased!
This looks like a terrific source for me as boxmaker. The preview showed a fine balance of inspiration and practicality. Congratulations to the author.
I have a stack of tiger and figured maple just waiting for this new Beautiful Boxes book.
Making different wood items is my "Retirement" assion! This book would make a great addition to my small library of references.
That would be so great to win this book. I love the way the author has to share his passion and make it accessible to those who want to learn.
That would be so great to win this book ! I'm impress with the way he has to make every step of building boxes so accessible to those who really want to learn.
Wow... just the book - after a brief look inside a must have. and I would be eager to post another blog after delving deven deeper.
Looks like this could be a very useful book!
I love making boxes. Beautiful Boxes would make a wonderful addition to my library.
Initial preview of the book looks very Doug Stowe's famous style, quality workmanship and well illustrated. Looks like a great book to add to my collection.
Since my Birthday is September 23rd, getting the news two days later that I had won this book would be an excellent Birthday present ... assuming that us Brits on this side of the pond are eligible!
Looks like a good book may purchase if I don't win one
Boxes are not that difficult. Beautiful boxes are what I need help with.
This looks like a great read and would add a new aspect to my woodworking!
Looks like a book to inspire
I live in Australia and have two of Doug's small boxes for inspiration as I start learning about box building. Having his book would be a fantastic assistance in my journey of box building/ design
Beautiful boxes are my 'Tour de force'. A book that takes me a step higher would be of great value. Boxes are my way of integrating the natural assets of timber with an artistic expression of form and style. Beautiful boxes are 'beautiful boxes'.
I have often thought about making boxes and would love a copy of this book.
Great designs easy to follow instructions and lots of inspiration. What more could a woodwork cave dweller want?
Really enjoy watching Doug's videos. I am quickly becoming a big fan of box making and would love to add this to my woodworking library.
Doug is awesome at making boxes and always love to watch or read anything that he comes up with!
I want to make a jewelry box for my niece. This book would really help me.
This I would definitely love to own. Thanks for the chance.
I build memory boxes for family and friends. Love to have some plans other than my basic design I use.
What a terrific book for beginning woodworkers. Small, beautiful projects to build skills and make pieces to proudly give to othrs.
Really enjoy Doug's books and videos. Need all the help I can get.
I'd love this for ideas.
I love making boxes...
I would love to have and use this book
My son thought he could come over to the shop to build a beautiful box for his wife for Christmas. He had 2 hours. Needless to say, he didn't even get the rough lumber milled in that time. He could have used a book like this.
boxes are fun to build.
I'm learning as much as I can about woodworking. This book would be greatly appreciated and read many times. Hope to be the recipient of the prize :)
I love books and boxes! A dream come true!
My experience making boxes tells me I need this book. Thanks for the chance.
I love making boxes for Christmas gifts — excellent timing.
Have made a few boxes and seen Doug's videos. Would love to have his book, too.
