For years, Fine Woodworking has been producing Video Workshop series that cover every aspect of construction for a wide variety of projects-from tables and chairs, to cabinets and workbenches. In recent years, we broadened the scope of video series to include titles on technique and machinery-Marc Adams’ Tablesaw Techniques among them.

But now we’re off on a new, Taunton-wide venture to produce online learning classes providing even deeper dish. Taunton Workshops cover a variety of topics-from Woodworking and Homebuilding, to Sewing and Quilting. What’s more, we’ve got more craft-centered topics in the pipeline. Taunton Workshops have a wider thematic scope, they’re streamed in HD quality video, so you can learn and practice your craft anytime, anywhere there is an internet connection. And these classes are a whole lot longer, and more detailed, than our typical Video Workshop fair.

This month we’ve released our latest class: Mitered Joinery with Tim Rousseau. An accomplished furniture maker and teacher at Rockport, Maine’s Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, Rousseau’s demonstration style is easy to understand for woodworkers of any skill level. With real-world examples and step-by-step directions, he instructs viewers with an easy-to-understand road map of everything you ever needed to know about miters.

Everything You Need to Know About Mitered Joinery

In over three-and-a-half hours of HD video, furniture maker and woodworking instructor Tim Rousseau covers the basics of frame and carcass mitered joinery-from how to cut miters with hand tools or power tools, to how to reinforce those joints so they’ll stand the test of time.

Chapter 1: Mitering Basics

In Chapter 1, Tim covers the basics of mitered joinery and demonstrates simple techniques for testing the accuracy of your joinery before moving on to a general overview of options for

Chapter 2: Cutting Frame Miters

Learn how to cut accurate miters by hand and then fine-tune your joinery using traditional handplanes and shooting boards. Then dive into lessons on how to cut miters using either a miter saw or a tablesaw. Tim goes deep dish on a variety of techniques that increase the accuracy of your miters when using sleds and miter gauges.

Chapter 3: Reinforcing Frame Miter Joints

Glue alone isn’t enough to secure a miter joint for the long-haul, so in Chapter 3, you’ll learn a variety of methods for reinforcing frame miters-from floating tenons, biscuits, and Dominos-to bridled tenons, and splines. To cap things off, Tim even shares his secrets for a stellar showcase joint: a three-way miter joint that seems mind-boggling at first glance.

Chapter 4: Carcass Miters

With frame miters out of the way, Tim changes direction, with lessons on how to cut dead-accurate carcass miters using a variety of methods including specialized tablesaw sleds and even track saws.

Chapter 5: Reinforcing Carcass Miter Joints

Once again, it’s time to learn reinforcement techniques. For carcass joinery, Tim presents a variety of ways to employ the same types of reinforcement techniques covered in frame miters, for carcass joints. Topics include the use of exterior and interior splines, biscuit joints, dominos, and even L-shaped tenons.

