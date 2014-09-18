 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Mitered Joinery

By Fine Woodworking Editors Sep 18, 2014

miter jointsFor years, Fine Woodworking has been producing Video Workshop series that cover every aspect of construction for a wide variety of projects-from tables and chairs, to cabinets and workbenches. In recent years, we broadened the scope of video series to include titles on technique and machinery-Marc Adams’ Tablesaw Techniques among them.

But now we’re off on a new, Taunton-wide venture to produce online learning classes providing even deeper dish. Taunton Workshops cover a variety of topics-from Woodworking and Homebuilding, to Sewing and Quilting. What’s more, we’ve got more craft-centered topics in the pipeline. Taunton Workshops have a wider thematic scope, they’re streamed in HD quality video, so you can learn and practice your craft anytime, anywhere there is an internet connection. And these classes are a whole lot longer, and more detailed, than our typical Video Workshop fair.

This month we’ve released our latest class: Mitered Joinery with Tim Rousseau. An accomplished furniture maker and teacher at Rockport, Maine’s Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, Rousseau’s demonstration style is easy to understand for woodworkers of any skill level. With real-world examples and step-by-step directions, he instructs viewers with an easy-to-understand road map of everything you ever needed to know about miters.

Everything You Need to Know About Mitered Joinery
In over three-and-a-half hours of HD video, furniture maker and woodworking instructor Tim Rousseau covers the basics of frame and carcass mitered joinery-from how to cut miters with hand tools or power tools, to how to reinforce those joints so they’ll stand the test of time.

miter jointsChapter 1: Mitering Basics
In Chapter 1, Tim covers the basics of mitered joinery and demonstrates simple techniques for testing the accuracy of your joinery before moving on to a general overview of options for

miter jointsChapter 2: Cutting Frame Miters
Learn how to cut accurate miters by hand and then fine-tune your joinery using traditional handplanes and shooting boards. Then dive into lessons on how to cut miters using either a miter saw or a tablesaw. Tim goes deep dish on a variety of techniques that increase the accuracy of your miters when using sleds and miter gauges.

miter jointsChapter 3: Reinforcing Frame Miter Joints
Glue alone isn’t enough to secure a miter joint for the long-haul, so in Chapter 3, you’ll learn a variety of methods for reinforcing frame miters-from floating tenons, biscuits, and Dominos-to bridled tenons, and splines. To cap things off, Tim even shares his secrets for a stellar showcase joint: a three-way miter joint that seems mind-boggling at first glance.

miter jointsChapter 4: Carcass Miters
With frame miters out of the way, Tim changes direction, with lessons on how to cut dead-accurate carcass miters using a variety of methods including specialized tablesaw sleds and even track saws.

miter jointsChapter 5: Reinforcing Carcass Miter Joints
Once again, it’s time to learn reinforcement techniques. For carcass joinery, Tim presents a variety of ways to employ the same types of reinforcement techniques covered in frame miters, for carcass joints. Topics include the use of exterior and interior splines, biscuit joints, dominos, and even L-shaped tenons.

Enroll in this class or one of the other Taunton Workshops today!

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater woodenspacecraft July 22nd

    yeah What gives!!!! free this stuff up for the people who have a web membership!!!!
    how many membership we gotta buy
    i got a magazine membership and a web membership !!!!
    i really need to buy more to watch these videos...
    Guys figure it out.

  2. User avater Ed_Pirnik October 1st

    Hi SawdustJeff:
    these series are not part of Fine Woodworking magazine but rather, Taunton Workshops--a new website which encompasses not just furniture making topics, but homebuilding topics, sewing, and other crafts. So it wouldn't fall under FWW membership. Whole different product and production crew.

    Best,
    Ed

  3. AmosPaul September 29th

    Will digital subscriber content be reduced to make way for this new content?

  4. Dahlbergia September 25th

    I've subscribed to FW since the early '80s, but added the online version for more content and the advantages of real-time video. This is the sort of content I subscribed to the online version for, but feel I've not gotten enough of to date. I'm not interested in once-weekly, fluffy "talk shows." So, I was pleased to see this series. But, are you really charging extra for this series? Really??!

  5. SawdustJeff September 24th

    Looks like a great video and series. The others look interesting, too. And they looked great when I watched them for free before! Why are you charging for them now? I'm already paying for a subscription to the site. Am I missing something here?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

STL 142: Live from AWFS with John Ratzenberger and Rollie Johnson

The guys are in Vegas and get to chat with skills advocate John Ratzenberger. Rollie Johnson joins and helps answer questions about secondary woods, having logs milled, and grinding on the cheap.

Featured Projects & Plans

A Fresh Take on the Trestle Table

A live edge and nontraditional joinery revamp a traditional form

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial