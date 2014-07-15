 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How to Install a Router Bit

Learn the right way to install a router bit for safer woodworking

By Ed Pirnik Jul 15, 2014

Asa Christiana, Lisa Raleigh, and Cari Delahanty

Installing a router bit correctly requires more than just tightening a collet nut. A router’s collet is designed to draw the tool’s bit in towards the motor. Allowing the bit’s shank to bottom out inside the tool can result in a bit that works its way out of the collet while spinning at high speed. Not only can this ruin a beautiful workpiece, it can spark a safety disaster.

In this Wood Tips video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik demonstrates the right way to install a router bit, resulting in a tight grip that will keep you out of harm’s way.

 

  BobboMax September 2nd

    It can be difficult to remove a bit that's stuck in the collet. The 1/8 clearance that Pirnik recommends lets you tap the bit down slightly and that movement often frees it up.

