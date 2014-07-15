How to Install a Router Bit

Asa Christiana, Lisa Raleigh, and Cari Delahanty

Installing a router bit correctly requires more than just tightening a collet nut. A router’s collet is designed to draw the tool’s bit in towards the motor. Allowing the bit’s shank to bottom out inside the tool can result in a bit that works its way out of the collet while spinning at high speed. Not only can this ruin a beautiful workpiece, it can spark a safety disaster.

In this Wood Tips video, Fine Woodworking senior web producer Ed Pirnik demonstrates the right way to install a router bit, resulting in a tight grip that will keep you out of harm’s way.

