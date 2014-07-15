 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

How to Hold Work for Routing

Learn a variety of ways to secure your workpieces for safer handheld routing

By Ed Pirnik Jul 15, 2014

Asa Christiana, Lisa Raleigh, and Cari Delahanty

When it comes to routing, the ability to secure your workpiece is the key to safety and accuracy. But how do you clamp a workpiece while leaving a top or edge unobstructed for your router’s path of travel? The fact is, there are an endless variety of ways to sock down workpieces on a benchtop—from benchdogs and bench vises, to clever tricks involving tape, handscrews, and conventional clamps.

In this Wood Tips video,  Ed Pirnik demonstrates a variety of ways to hold workpieces securely while routing.

Even More Wood Tips Router Tricks:

Here’s a great link to Ed’s now-famous Not So Big Workbench. The plans can be found here.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. ericOfBerkeley September 2nd

    It would be nice if the video editors could reduce the volume level a lot when power tools turn on. We all know how loud a router is...

  2. AnthonyFalcone September 2nd

    Even though that router has a fence on it, it's a very bad idea to get in the habit of setting the router down with the bit down instead of on it's side. You may just automatically do that without the fence in place

  3. user-441604 September 2nd

    How do remove the carpet tape after you are done routing?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Peen your tenons for easier assembly and a locked joint

Compressing tenons with a hammer and vise makes assembly easier and prevents the mortise from scraping off all the glue during assembly, which can starve the joint. I learned this…

Featured Projects & Plans

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Power Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial