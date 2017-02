Episode 8: Frame-and-Panel Doors

Also Available on DVD In this video workshop, join furniture maker Andrew Hunter as he takes you through the entire process of building a classic pine hutch using traditional hand tools. Andrew Hunter Accord, NY Andrew Hunter is a former college quarterback who gets his exercise these days working wood with hand tools, playing volleyball, and doing tai chi. He’s largely self-taught in furniture making, but spent time with millwright Jim Kricker reproducing period waterwheels… More about this Video Workshop