 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Episode 8: Frame-and-Panel Doors

By Lisa Raleigh Jul 03, 2014

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

Also Available on DVD In this video workshop, join furniture maker Andrew Hunter as he takes you through the entire process of building a classic pine hutch using traditional hand tools. Andrew Hunter Accord, NY Andrew Hunter is a former college quarterback who gets his exercise these days working wood with hand tools, playing volleyball, and doing tai chi. He’s largely self-taught in furniture making, but spent time with millwright Jim Kricker reproducing period waterwheels… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Robertone February 15th

    Great! Great!
    how many hours you worked for this job?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl130-wp

STL 130: Workbench advice and waterfall joinery

Bench tips for a fledgling woodworker. Plus a call for help, an update on SawStop vs. Bosch, and our all-time favorite furniture and tools.

Featured Projects & Plans

011260086

Carving Class

David Fisher carves bowls from green wood in a snug, unplugged shop in Pennsylvania. He takes as much pleasure in the process as he does in the finished pieces. The hand…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial