Episode 7: Seat and Back Slats

By Ed Pirnik Apr 02, 2014

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Michael C. Fortune shows you step-by-step, how to build a beautiful garden chair with classy curves. Although curves can be intimidating, Fortune walks you through the entire process of building and using forms to achieve bent laminations that will stand the test of time. Produced by: Asa Christiana; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Michael Dobsevage Purchase this Video Workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop

  1. svenskjim September 25th

    Agree entirely with ouachita. I might add that the chair is great. I have taken many a nap after lunch!

  2. ouachita April 10th

    Michael is a master craftsman. His lessons and class are always clear and easy to follow. Most of all he doesn't mind sharing his knowledge with all woodworkers no matter their level of experience. He is also a master at encouraging each student. If you get the opportunity be sure to take one of his classes or video series. Thanks Michael for all the lesson you have taught me.

