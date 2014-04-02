Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode 7: Seat and Back Slats
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: Garden Chair
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 1: Bending Forms
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 2: Resawing Thin Plies
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 3: Bent Lamination Glue-Up
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 4: Trimming and Shaping Bent Laminations
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 5: Shaping Parts and Basic Chair Joinery
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 6: Assemble the Chair Frame
April 2, 2014
-
Episode 7: Seat and Back Slats
April 2, 2014
Agree entirely with ouachita. I might add that the chair is great. I have taken many a nap after lunch!
Michael is a master craftsman. His lessons and class are always clear and easy to follow. Most of all he doesn't mind sharing his knowledge with all woodworkers no matter their level of experience. He is also a master at encouraging each student. If you get the opportunity be sure to take one of his classes or video series. Thanks Michael for all the lesson you have taught me.