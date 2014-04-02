 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode 1: Bending Forms

By Ed Pirnik Apr 02, 2014

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Michael C. Fortune shows you step-by-step, how to build a beautiful garden chair with classy curves. Although curves can be intimidating, Fortune walks you through the entire process of building and using forms to achieve bent laminations that will stand the test of time. Produced by: Asa Christiana; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Michael Dobsevage Purchase this Video Workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. jorjsal July 15th

    Where does one find the plans. Would be nice if there was a downloadable PDF of the plans on this webpage

