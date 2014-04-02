 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Infinity Cutting Tools - Infinity Tools CPJK-041 Planer Blades for DeWalt 735

Carbide-tipped replacement knives

By Bill Peck Apr 02, 2014
Article Image

Carbide Replacement Knives are Long-Lasting

Infinity Tools Claims its carbide-tipped replacement knives for the DeWalt 735 planer will last significantly longer than high-speed-steel (HSS) knives. We have this planer in our shop, and it sees a ton of use (and some abuse), a great testing ground for the durability of the knives. They don’t disappoint, lasting an impressive 21 months (the HSS knives supplied with the planer typically last between three and six months). I planed some test boards when I first installed the knives, and ran the same boards through (planing the opposite face) before changing them out when I was told that the boards were noticeably harder to feed. The only difference was in areas of difficult grain, where the surface was slightly rougher on the later passes. Notably, there were no nicks in the blades, a common occurrence in HSS knives.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Editor Test Results:

Overall RatingN/A

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerInfinity Cutting Tools
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.infinitytools.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number877-872-2487
WeightN/A
Dimensions13" x 7/8" x 3/32"
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Roy Arrowsmith September 29th

    DeWalt 735 planer will last significantly longer than high-speed-steel (HSS) knives. Woodfordtooling also best site for planer blades

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering the curves of the tripod table

Tim Killen shows you how SketchUp can help do more than design a piece, it can help you build it!

Featured Projects & Plans

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Add Bushings to Your Router Kit

    These inexpensive accessories increase control and make the router even more versatile

  • Dovetail Jigs Tool Test Review

    Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

  • Spring clamp helps with bandsaw blade changes

    I really like my 75-year-old bandsaw, but changing the blade is another matter. I used to hang it on the top wheel only to have it fall off every time…

  • Get started with your plunge router

    Given the choice between a fixed-base router and a plunge model, Jeff Miller will take the plunge router every time. Because it can plunge in and out of the work,…

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Power Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial