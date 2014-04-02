Carbide Replacement Knives are Long-Lasting

Infinity Tools Claims its carbide-tipped replacement knives for the DeWalt 735 planer will last significantly longer than high-speed-steel (HSS) knives. We have this planer in our shop, and it sees a ton of use (and some abuse), a great testing ground for the durability of the knives. They don’t disappoint, lasting an impressive 21 months (the HSS knives supplied with the planer typically last between three and six months). I planed some test boards when I first installed the knives, and ran the same boards through (planing the opposite face) before changing them out when I was told that the boards were noticeably harder to feed. The only difference was in areas of difficult grain, where the surface was slightly rougher on the later passes. Notably, there were no nicks in the blades, a common occurrence in HSS knives.

