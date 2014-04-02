 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Tools & Materials

Bosch - Bosch CM12 12-in Chopsaw

Completely flat fence and table

By Marc Adams Apr 02, 2014
Article Image

Smoothest Cuts, Flawless Miter Joints

Street price: $330
Accuracy of cut: Excellent
Quality of cut: Excellent

The first thing we noticed about the Bosch were deep milling marks on the table. These turn out to be a big benefit, gripping the wood to keep it firmly in place when cutting miters and bevels. With other saws, you have to maintain a tighter grip to keep workpieces from creeping. The stops and detents for common angle settings needed zero adjustment right out of the box. Also, the Bosch is the only model with a completely flat fence and table. Better yet, it produced the smoothest cuts, and flawless miter joints. Bosch got most of the little things right, too. The dust collection is the best of all the saws and the blade-braking system is smooth and fast. The blade is easy to change, and the guard stays out of the way on its own, the only one to do so. The only flawed feature was the graduated miter scale. The lines are thick and the pointer is imprecise. Also, when you set the pointer accurately at 90°, it is off a bit at 45°. The detents are accurate, though.

Editor Test Results:

Overall RatingBest overall/Best value

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerBosch
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.boschtools.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number877-267-2499
Weight65 lb.
DimensionsH: 27", L: 32"
Max Width of Cut (90/45 degrees)90°
Max Depth of Cut14” horizontal capacity (nominal); 6-1/2-in. vertical capacity against the fence (base); 6-1/2-in. crown capacity against the fence (45° spring)
Max Miter/Bevel48° left and 48° right
Double BevelN/A
LaserN/A
Amps15
Volts120V
Blade Size12"
Blade Type60T Blade
Article Comments

  whiteplanes February 28th

    marc, I bought this saw based upon your review and one in Fine Homebuilding and it has been a reliable work horse. When I bought it I made sure to look at the manual knowing I would need to cut crown molding. There is a complete chart for cutting inside and outside crowns in all common spring angles on the flat. Can anyone explain that chart to me? On closer inspection it appears the chart would only apply to a dual bevel saw. If I am right is there a work around?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

