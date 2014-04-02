Bosch - Bosch CM12 12-in Chopsaw
Completely flat fence and table
Smoothest Cuts, Flawless Miter Joints
Street price: $330
Accuracy of cut: Excellent
Quality of cut: Excellent
The first thing we noticed about the Bosch were deep milling marks on the table. These turn out to be a big benefit, gripping the wood to keep it firmly in place when cutting miters and bevels. With other saws, you have to maintain a tighter grip to keep workpieces from creeping. The stops and detents for common angle settings needed zero adjustment right out of the box. Also, the Bosch is the only model with a completely flat fence and table. Better yet, it produced the smoothest cuts, and flawless miter joints. Bosch got most of the little things right, too. The dust collection is the best of all the saws and the blade-braking system is smooth and fast. The blade is easy to change, and the guard stays out of the way on its own, the only one to do so. The only flawed feature was the graduated miter scale. The lines are thick and the pointer is imprecise. Also, when you set the pointer accurately at 90°, it is off a bit at 45°. The detents are accurate, though.
marc, I bought this saw based upon your review and one in Fine Homebuilding and it has been a reliable work horse. When I bought it I made sure to look at the manual knowing I would need to cut crown molding. There is a complete chart for cutting inside and outside crowns in all common spring angles on the flat. Can anyone explain that chart to me? On closer inspection it appears the chart would only apply to a dual bevel saw. If I am right is there a work around?