Smoothest Cuts, Flawless Miter Joints

Street price: $330

Accuracy of cut: Excellent

Quality of cut: Excellent

The first thing we noticed about the Bosch were deep milling marks on the table. These turn out to be a big benefit, gripping the wood to keep it firmly in place when cutting miters and bevels. With other saws, you have to maintain a tighter grip to keep workpieces from creeping. The stops and detents for common angle settings needed zero adjustment right out of the box. Also, the Bosch is the only model with a completely flat fence and table. Better yet, it produced the smoothest cuts, and flawless miter joints. Bosch got most of the little things right, too. The dust collection is the best of all the saws and the blade-braking system is smooth and fast. The blade is easy to change, and the guard stays out of the way on its own, the only one to do so. The only flawed feature was the graduated miter scale. The lines are thick and the pointer is imprecise. Also, when you set the pointer accurately at 90°, it is off a bit at 45°. The detents are accurate, though.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×