How to Store Water-Soluble Dyes

By Peter Gedrys #238–Jan/Feb 2014 Issue
In it for the long haul. As both a powder and a mixture, water-soluble dyes remain usable for many years if you store them in an airtight container in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.
Q: I got my first package of aniline dye (water-based). Does the dye have a shelf life once mixed? What’s the best way to store it? Jack Greenheck, Watsonville, CA A: Water-soluable dyes remain usable for a long time after being mixed, as long as you keep the mixture in a sealed container and out of strong light. I have batches that are many years old. The same goes for the unmixed powder: As long as it remains dry, the shelf life is indefinite. I store mixed dyes and unmixed powders in plastic and glass containers on a shelf, out of direct sunlight.

  1. Jim-S May 26th

    I posted this elsewhere on the site, but wanted to share it again. I wanted to pass on that I recently had a good experience ordering TransTint online. I found what I think is a small mom and pop type operation in Maryland called Veneer Supplies - they are selling TransTint for $16.75/2 oz bottle - I got 4 bottles with $7 in shipping - still well below $20-$21+ I've been paying over the counter at Woodcraft or ordering from the big guys on-line. I was very happy with the personalized service. The guy I corresponded with is Joe Gorleski - very helpful.

