How to Store Water-Soluble Dyes

In it for the long haul. As both a powder and a mixture, water-soluble dyes remain usable for many years if you store them in an airtight container in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.

Q: I got my first package of aniline dye (water-based). Does the dye have a shelf life once mixed? What’s the best way to store it? Jack Greenheck, Watsonville, CA A: Water-soluable dyes remain usable for a long time after being mixed, as long as you keep the mixture in a sealed container and out of strong light. I have batches that are many years old. The same goes for the unmixed powder: As long as it remains dry, the shelf life is indefinite. I store mixed dyes and unmixed powders in plastic and glass containers on a shelf, out of direct sunlight.