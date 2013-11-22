 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How to Turn a Basic Bowl—Part 1

A woodturning master takes you through every step of the process

By Richard Raffan Nov 22, 2013

Ed Pirnik and Cari Delahanty

Perhaps the most alluring aspect of turning is the speed at which a skilled craftsman can crank out a finished project. With turning—everything goes quickly, be it stock removal or finishing, everything seems to happen at warp speed: no messy glue-ups, no labor-intensive finishing.

In this two-part video series, celebrated turner Richard Raffan demonstrates how to turn a basic bowl, complete with decorative beads. Beginning with a cherry blank, Raffan rough turns the bowl, offers tips on drying, and caps things off by adding two decorative beads and a beeswax finish that goes on fast and offers lasting protection.

stringing Be sure to check back on Friday, November 29th for the next installment of this mini series on turning a bowl. In Part 2, Richard Raffan will cover everything you need to know about finishing your bowl.

 

How to Turn a Basic Bowl—Part I Richard Raffan demonstrates rough turning techniques for a basic bowl.
2 line How to Turn a Basic Bowl—Part II
Learn how to finish the final shaping of the basic bowl, with tips on sanding, finishing, and more.

