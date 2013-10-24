 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Organize Your Shop with Smart Carts

Dedicated tool cabinets make this shop versatile, organized, and efficient

By Robert O'Brien #237–Tools & Shops 2014 Issue
Robert O’Brien built his shop with dedicated, mobile stations for each machine. These carts not only serve as mobile storage space, holding all the accessories, tools, and hardware for that machine, but they also serve as auxiliary work surfaces and temporary infeed and outfeed tables. The tops of all carts are 3⁄4-in. phenolic plywood, with a non-stick surface that looks and wears like plastic laminate. A layer of 3⁄4-in. MDF below adds mass. In O’Brien’s shop, he has one cart for hand tools and hardware, one for sanding and sharpening, and one each for the tablesaw, dovetail jig, drill press, chopsaw, and router table.

  1. User avater NLTDT August 11th

    Neat and organized...Would have expected detailed drawings of these so I can build my own. Where can I find them?

  2. PamIAm January 29th

    Very clever. Would appreciate more detail so we can build some of these carts. Would buy the plans, but don't see them in the store.

