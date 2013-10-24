Organize Your Shop with Smart Carts

Robert O’Brien built his shop with dedicated, mobile stations for each machine. These carts not only serve as mobile storage space, holding all the accessories, tools, and hardware for that machine, but they also serve as auxiliary work surfaces and temporary infeed and outfeed tables. The tops of all carts are 3⁄4-in. phenolic plywood, with a non-stick surface that looks and wears like plastic laminate. A layer of 3⁄4-in. MDF below adds mass. In O’Brien’s shop, he has one cart for hand tools and hardware, one for sanding and sharpening, and one each for the tablesaw, dovetail jig, drill press, chopsaw, and router table.
Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.
Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.
Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!
Adding hardware is often one of the trickier parts of a project, and this toolbox is no exception. In this video, Matt installs the door pins and lock in a way that ensures perfect alignment of the door.
Neat and organized...Would have expected detailed drawings of these so I can build my own. Where can I find them?
Very clever. Would appreciate more detail so we can build some of these carts. Would buy the plans, but don't see them in the store.