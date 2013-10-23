Capture More Dust from Your Router Table

Ed Pirnik and Mike Dobsevage

When most woodworkers build a router table, they generally outfit the fence with dust collection. While that’s an effective means of capturing the dust and chips as they move off the bit, it isn’t always the perfect solution. In fact, for some cuts—like stopped dadoes—it does nothing at all.

By adding a second dust collection point to your router table, you can really ramp up the tools ability to capture almost every speck of debris that comes off the bit. In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney takes you step-by-step, through his dust collection upgrade. You’ll learn exactly what fittings you need, and where to mount them.