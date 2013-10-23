 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Capture More Dust from Your Router Table

Learn how to ramp up your router table's dust collection capability

By Matt Kenney Oct 23, 2013

Ed Pirnik and Mike Dobsevage

When most woodworkers build a router table, they generally outfit the fence with dust collection. While that’s an effective means of capturing the dust and chips as they move off the bit, it isn’t always the perfect solution. In fact, for some cuts—like stopped dadoes—it does nothing at all.

By adding a second dust collection point to your router table, you can really ramp up the tools ability to capture almost every speck of debris that comes off the bit. In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney takes you step-by-step, through his dust collection upgrade. You’ll learn exactly what fittings you need, and where to mount them. 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater TomFoolery29 June 1st

    Really looking to add something like this to my custom made router table. My question is most commercially available dust boxes have a door. Since yours is a solid box how do you adjust the router speed? I can only think you are lifting the entire face plate out to do such a simple task.

  2. user-5523153 October 31st

    I could not figure out how and where the box below the router is built in. Also, the design of the collector on the fence went by way to fast for me to see how it was put together. Are there more details elsewhere? This made me want the plans!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

7

Shopmade Vacuum Clamps

Hold darned near anything using atmosphere!

Featured Projects & Plans

011261056

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Machinery

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial