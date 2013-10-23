Capture More Dust from Your Router Table
Learn how to ramp up your router table's dust collection capability
When most woodworkers build a router table, they generally outfit the fence with dust collection. While that’s an effective means of capturing the dust and chips as they move off the bit, it isn’t always the perfect solution. In fact, for some cuts—like stopped dadoes—it does nothing at all.
By adding a second dust collection point to your router table, you can really ramp up the tools ability to capture almost every speck of debris that comes off the bit. In this short video, Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney takes you step-by-step, through his dust collection upgrade. You’ll learn exactly what fittings you need, and where to mount them.
Really looking to add something like this to my custom made router table. My question is most commercially available dust boxes have a door. Since yours is a solid box how do you adjust the router speed? I can only think you are lifting the entire face plate out to do such a simple task.
I could not figure out how and where the box below the router is built in. Also, the design of the collector on the fence went by way to fast for me to see how it was put together. Are there more details elsewhere? This made me want the plans!