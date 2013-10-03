Stretchers Add Strength

In Strong Tenons in Skinny Legs (FWW #236), I illustrated my techniques for maximizing mortise-and-tenon joinery in narrow legs. Two cabinets featured there incorporate a stretcher assembly that adds visual interest to the lower part of the stand and balances the composition. But it also serves a vital structural purpose. The tall, slender legs are vulnerable to forces at the bottom, but the stretcher system keeps the legs from moving and compromising the joinery above.

