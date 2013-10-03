 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Stretchers Add Strength

Tall cabinet stands need help down below

By Tim Coleman #236–Nov/Dec 2013 Issue
In Strong Tenons in Skinny Legs (FWW #236), I illustrated my techniques for maximizing mortise-and-tenon joinery in narrow legs. Two cabinets featured there incorporate a stretcher assembly that adds visual interest to the lower part of the stand and balances the composition. But it also serves a vital structural purpose. The tall, slender legs are vulnerable to forces at the bottom, but the stretcher system keeps the legs from moving and compromising the joinery above.

Article Comments

  1. User avater robdurante July 8th

    What happened to the link. No file found.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

