Part I: Butt Joints with Biscuits

Ever since biscuit joiners first came on the scene in the 1980’s, these simple handheld power tools have become a staple in just about every serious DIY or pro cabinet shop in the nation, and there’s a good reason for that. Biscuit joiners provide a fast, strong, mechanical joint. Add to that the low cost of these machines and you’ve got a real winner. Trouble is, most folks aren’t harnessing the tool’s full potential.

Over the years, Fine Woodworking has covered a whole host of biscuit joiner tips and tricks from furniture pros like Michael Fortune and Tony O’Malley. In out two part video series, Fine Woodworking editor Asa Christiana covers best practices for using your biscuit joiner to produce solid butt joints, as well as top-notch miter joints in face frames and cabinets.

