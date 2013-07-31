 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

Biscuit Joiner Tips and Tricks

Learn how to harness the full potential of your biscuit joiner in Part I of our two-part series

By Asa Christiana Jul 31, 2013

Ed Pirnik and Gary Junken

Part I: Butt Joints with Biscuits
Be sure to catch Part II for tips on miter joints

 

Ever since biscuit joiners first came on the scene in the 1980’s, these simple handheld power tools have become a staple in just about every serious DIY or pro cabinet shop in the nation, and there’s a good reason for that. Biscuit joiners provide a fast, strong, mechanical joint. Add to that the low cost of these machines and you’ve got a real winner. Trouble is, most folks aren’t harnessing the tool’s full potential.

 

Over the years, Fine Woodworking has covered a whole host of biscuit joiner tips and tricks from furniture pros like Michael Fortune and Tony O’Malley. In out two part video series, Fine Woodworking editor Asa Christiana covers best practices for using your biscuit joiner to produce solid butt joints, as well as top-notch miter joints in face frames and cabinets.

 

Watch Part II: Miter Joints with Biscuits
In Part II of our series, you’ll learn how to use your biscuit joiner to create tight, seamless miter joints for all your cabinetry projects. Once again, Asa Christiana takes you through every step of the process.

biscuit joints

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. mski June 30th

    What a hack, screws really

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Box keeps sandpaper organized and at your fingertips

How often do you hunt through a drawer or box of sandpaper looking for a specific grit? This small tray will keep up to nine grits of folded sandpaper organized…

Featured Projects & Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Lighter, Stronger Frame-and-Panels

    Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel

  • Tool Test: Dovetail Jigs

    Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

  • Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door - Sizing the frame

    Matt begins the work on the door by making the mortise and tenoned frame.

  • Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Power Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial