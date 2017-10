In this video workshop, Gregory Paolini shows you step-by-step, how to build a beautiful book rack inspired by Gustav Stickley's model no. 74. The project's beautiful through-mortise and tenon construction is easy to craft thanks to straight-forward pattern routing techniques, making this Arts & Crafts Book Rack is an approachable project for any woodworker with intermediate skills. Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken Purchase this video workshop on DVD.… More about this Video Workshop