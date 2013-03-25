How to Change a Bandsaw Blade

Ed Pirnik and Mather Dolph

The truth is that most bandsaw problems, are actually blade-related problems. If you choose the right kind, tension it properly, and replace it when it gets dull, issues like blade drift will evaporate–never to return.

Woodworkers often assume that more teeth or a more expensive blade means cleaner cuts. This might be true of circular sawblades, but for bandsaws, a basic 3-tpi (teeth per inch), skip-tooth blade will produce superior results to models with 4tpi or more, no matter the task. Here’s why: The small gullets on finer blades pack with chips, causing the blade to resist the cut, twist, and “drift.”

In this short video, Fine Woodworking editor Asa Christiana demonstrates the right way to change a bandsaw blade, with special attention paid to dialing in the appropriate amount of blade tension.