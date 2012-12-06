 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Supercharge Your Rip Fence

Smart base supports a host of essential accessories

By Bob Van Dyke #231–Jan/Feb 2013 Issue
When Bob Van Dyke needed an auxiliary rip fence that he could easily attach and remove without damaging the tablesaw’s main fence or sacrificing accuracy, he came up with this supercharged base, which is both practical and versatile. The base is made from 3⁄4-in. Baltic-birch plywood, fastened into an H-shape that straddles the saw’s rip fence. A pair of toggle clamps applies pressure to the back of the base, drawing the front tightly into place. After the base is built, it’s a simple matter to equip it with the add-on fences you need for tasks such as cutting rabbets, tenons, raised panels, and other workpieces.

Article Comments

  1. User avater Dan_Desch July 19th

    From what I understand, I built this a few months ago...The outer holes are for hanging purposes when you're not using it.

  2. user-6151007 January 12th

    Very good article. I'm making this but I'm wondering what the two outside holes are for that are close to the large hanging holes. They don't appear to have the threaded inserts but should I put them in there for some other purpose?

