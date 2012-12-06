3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups: Sliding Dovetail Joints
Learn how to glue up sliding dovetail joinery in part six of our six-part series, 3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups
Sliding Dovetail Joints: Apply too much glue to this joint and the assembly phase of your woodworking project could come to a grinding halt. Learn how glue can work for, or against you with glue-up strategies for sliding dovetail joints.
Edited by: Gary Junken
excellent primer on glue-ups! Surprised how little glue Ed Pirnik uses, and will have to change my ways.....