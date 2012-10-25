 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Upgrade Your Jointer with a Segmented Cutterhead

Learn step-by-step techniques for upgrading a jointer with a state-of-the-art segmented cutterhead

By Roland Johnson #230–Tools & Shops 2013 Issue

Ed Pirnik

When it comes to planers and jointers, segmented cutterheads are quickly gaining ground among today’s woodworkers. And it’s no wonder why. Cutting edges last longer, and each individual cutterhead is sharpened and honed on four sides. That means that dealing with a nicked edge is as simple as loosening a screw and rotating into a fresh, new edge. As an added benefit, segmented cutterheads provide a smoother cut, with less noise.

In this short video, contributing editor Roland Johnson demonstrates step-by-step techniques for swapping out your jointer’s conventional straight-knifed head for a state-of-the-art segmented model.

Article Comments

  1. user-6581642 March 4th

    Go to https://shelixheads.com/ to find a cutter head that fits your machine. Then shop around. I put one in my planer and love it.

  2. User avater Charles888 March 4th

    About two years ago, I replaced the cutter head on my 6" Steel City jointer. I replaced it with a Shelix segmented cutter head. The replacement cutter head was a drop-in replacement for my specific machine.

    My installation process was much as Mr. Johnson demonstrates but for two things. First, I chose to have the bearing pre-installed on the new cutter head, saving me the potential difficulty of getting the existing bearings off of the old cutter head and onto the new cutter head. Second, the pulley mounted on the Steel City cutter head could not be removed - even with a gear puller - and had to be cut off, a long and arduous process. That required buying and installing a new proprietary (Steel City) pulley.

    When finally installed, it works very well and I'm very pleased with the result. It was, however, more difficult - at least on my particular machine - than is shown in Mr. Johnson's video.

  3. user-6781754 March 4th

    where can I get this new segmented cutterhead for my jointer?

