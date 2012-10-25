Upgrade Your Jointer with a Segmented Cutterhead

Ed Pirnik

When it comes to planers and jointers, segmented cutterheads are quickly gaining ground among today’s woodworkers. And it’s no wonder why. Cutting edges last longer, and each individual cutterhead is sharpened and honed on four sides. That means that dealing with a nicked edge is as simple as loosening a screw and rotating into a fresh, new edge. As an added benefit, segmented cutterheads provide a smoother cut, with less noise.

In this short video, contributing editor Roland Johnson demonstrates step-by-step techniques for swapping out your jointer’s conventional straight-knifed head for a state-of-the-art segmented model.