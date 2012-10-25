How to Set Up a New Handplane
Learn how to tune up a brand-new handplane straight out of the box
It’s a common misconception among budding woodworkers, that a new handplane is ready to use out of the box. The fact is however, that most aren’t. A new handplane requires a good going over, not to mention sharpening and honing. In this video tutorial, woodworker Tommy MacDonald demonstrates his techniques for setting up a new handplane, including tips on:
- Cleaning the tool thoroughly
- Disassembly
- Deburring the metal castings
- Flattening the handplane’s sole
- Breaking and smoothing sharp metal edges
- Reassembly and setting the handplane’s frog
- Flattening a plane iron’s back
- Handplane set-up for smooth shavings
Get Sharp—Fast
And for more information on how to properly hone your handplane irons, be sure to catch Lie-Nielsen sharpening guru Deneb Puchalski’s article from Fine Woodworking #213.
Thanks Tommy. This has really helped me in setting up my plane properly. Made a huge difference to my planing.