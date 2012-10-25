How to Set Up a New Handplane

Ed Pirnik

It’s a common misconception among budding woodworkers, that a new handplane is ready to use out of the box. The fact is however, that most aren’t. A new handplane requires a good going over, not to mention sharpening and honing. In this video tutorial, woodworker Tommy MacDonald demonstrates his techniques for setting up a new handplane, including tips on:

Cleaning the tool thoroughly

Disassembly

Deburring the metal castings

Flattening the handplane’s sole

Breaking and smoothing sharp metal edges

Reassembly and setting the handplane’s frog

Flattening a plane iron’s back

Handplane set-up for smooth shavings

Get Sharp—Fast

And for more information on how to properly hone your handplane irons, be sure to catch Lie-Nielsen sharpening guru Deneb Puchalski’s article from Fine Woodworking #213.