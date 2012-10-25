 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Tools & Materials

How to Set Up a New Handplane

Learn how to tune up a brand-new handplane straight out of the box

By Tommy MacDonald Oct 25, 2012

Ed Pirnik

It’s a common misconception among budding woodworkers, that a new handplane is ready to use out of the box. The fact is however, that most aren’t. A new handplane requires a good going over, not to mention sharpening and honing. In this video tutorial, woodworker Tommy MacDonald demonstrates his techniques for setting up a new handplane, including tips on:

  • Cleaning the tool thoroughly
  • Disassembly
  • Deburring the metal castings
  • Flattening the handplane’s sole
  • Breaking and smoothing sharp metal edges
  • Reassembly and setting the handplane’s frog
  • Flattening a plane iron’s back
  • Handplane set-up for smooth shavings

 

Get Sharp—Fast
And for more information on how to properly hone your handplane irons, be sure to catch Lie-Nielsen sharpening guru Deneb Puchalski’s article from Fine Woodworking #213.

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6281098 June 5th

    Thanks Tommy. This has really helped me in setting up my plane properly. Made a huge difference to my planing.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl137-wp

STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips

Plus, the guys talk about attributes of a good woodworking student, picking the right wood for a project, and their all time favorite furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011260086

Carving Class

David Fisher carves bowls from green wood in a snug, unplugged shop in Pennsylvania. He takes as much pleasure in the process as he does in the finished pieces. The hand…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011261028

    A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • 011261040

    Shopmade Cutting Gauge

    Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

  • ep11-wp

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • ep10-wp

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial